Kendra Wilkinson Is ‘Savage’ In Her Latest Selfie

Former Playboy model Kendra Wilkinson went casual-chic in her latest post on her Instagram story, wearing a sweatshirt and a beanie in the selfie shot.

The reality star looked off to the side as she snapped the picture, flaunting her flirty lashes as she gave a small smile to the camera. Apart from her lengthened and curled lashes, Kendra appeared to be fresh-faced and wearing minimal-to-no makeup.

She wore a white hoodie and a tan winter hat that touched her dark, arched eyebrows. Her long, caramel-colored hair cascaded down one shoulder. She sported a brown beaded bracelet on one wrist and her nails were short and painted with a baby pink polish.

She captioned the image “SAVAGE” in all-caps, which was emblazoned with ombre hot pink and neon writing. The phrase was splashed across the photo.

In the Boomerang video directly after the selfie, Kendra wore the same outfit under an army-green winter jacket. As she braced herself for the cold, her 2.8 million Instagram followers could see her breath from the freezing temperatures.

In the Instagram story photos before this image, Kendra made it clear she was traveling somewhere with colder temperatures, sharing an image of a freezing emoji next to a digital thermostat reading -7 degrees.

The Kendra On Top star also shared other flirtatious selfies on her Instagram story, including pictures on a plane.

In one selfie, she used the “Sparkles” Instagram filter that made her cheeks pop with a bright pink blush. Her long hair was done half-up, half-down and was styled into a high ponytail at the crown of her head. She teased fans in the caption.

“Where in the world am I going?” she asked.

In another video, Kendra flirted with the camera with her eyes, seeming to tantalize fans even more.

“#ALotOfVodka” was posted on the clip.

Kendra typically posts cute, flirty selfies on her Instagram account, whether she’s sharing a photo of herself at the beach or keeping fans in the loop as she gets ready for a photoshoot. She also frequently shares stories of her kids — Lil Hank, 10, and Alijah, 5.

Kendra has also recently announced her own shoe collection with Shoe Dazzle. While she didn’t specifically flaunt any of her new footwear in her announcement post, she did don tan, Timberland-like boots that laced up past her ankle. She stood in front of racks of brightly-colored heels, which may have hinted at pieces from her new collection.