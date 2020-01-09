Danica Dow Was Reportedly Involved In A Fight At The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Premiere Afterparty, Nearly Arrested

Police reportedly responded to the alleged violent encounter.

Danica Dow was reportedly in the middle of the drama at a Vanderpump Rules Season 8 premiere afterparty on Monday night.

Ahead of Tuesday’s premiere of the new season, Dow and others attended an unofficial event at Rocco’s in West Hollywood, California. At the venue, the series’ newest star, who is also a manager at SUR Restaurant, was nearly arrested following an alleged fight with another unidentified woman.

Police were called to the venue after being informed of an alleged physical altercation between Dow and an unidentified person, according to Page Six. About four cop cars responded.

“They were out there talking to Danica for over an hour and finally let her go,” an insider revealed. “She wasn’t arrested in the end.”

The outlet went on to report that while it was confirmed that a call came into the West Hollywood Police Department around 11:50 p.m. on Monday, the sheriff said there was no official report of the incident because the woman Dow allegedly fought with declined to press charges.

Rocco’s in West Hollywood is owned by former ‘N Sync singer, Lance Bass, who is known to be a close friend of Lisa Vanderpump, the owner of SUR Restaurant, and officiated the June 2019 wedding of Dow’s co-stars, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright.

Ahead of his appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday, Taylor appeared on Instagram Live. He used the platform to talk about the potential arrest of one of his female co-stars. However, he didn’t reveal any particular details about what had occurred or who was involved in the alleged incident.

Taylor suggested that the person involved was simply thirsty for attention and lashing out in an act of desperation.

News of Dow’s alleged drama at the Vanderpump Rules Season 8 premiere afterparty comes just days after her co-star, Stassi Schroeder, labeled her “extra” during an interview with Access Hollywood and claimed she was always “yelling at someone” and “raising her voice” when she saw her.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, after telling the outlet that Dow kind of reminded her of Scheana Marie because they dressed alike — along with some other members of the show — Schroeder seemed to throw some shade at her co-star while mentioning her supposedly aggressive ways.

“Every time I was around her, she was yelling at someone, raising her voice, and I’m like, this girl needs to sit down and take a breath,” Schroeder explained.