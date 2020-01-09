American Model Alexa Collins Sizzles In White Bikini Top & Blue Jeans

The model looked stunning in her beach photo shoot.

On Thursday, January 9, American model Alexa Collins made the workweek a little more exciting by uploading yet another provocative Instagram post.

The snaps, taken by professional photographer Joshua Paul, shows the 24-year-old posing on a beach in Miami, Florida. While most of the world has been experiencing winter weather, Alexa looked like an absolute summer goddess and sizzled in a white bikini top with gold detailing. Her ample cleavage nearly spilled out of the plunging top, much to the delight of her audience. Alexa’s toned midsection was also put on full display. The model paired the swimsuit with a pale pink blazer jacket and low-rise blue jeans. In addition, she sported gold hoop chain earrings.

For the photos, the blonde bombshell added length and volume to her hair by wearing extensions from the cosmetic company, INH Hair. She pulled back her long locks in a high ponytail and opted to wear a full face of makeup to enhance her already gorgeous features. The glamorous application included glowing highlighter, peach blush, subtle winged eyeliner, and nude lip gloss. Alexa also tagged the beauty salon Sculpted by Robin, located in Raton, Florida, indicating that is where she got her nicely shaped eyebrows groomed.

In the first image, Alexa grasped the collar of her blazer that had slid off her shoulders. She lifted up her chin and gazed into the camera, as she parted her full lips. The following photo gave fans a better view of Alexa’s revealing ensemble. She arched her back and put her manicured hands in the back pockets of her jeans. The final picture consists of the Instagram influencer facing the camera, haloed in golden light.

In the caption, the social media sensation implied that she was thinking about eating Mexican food throughout the duration of her photo shoot.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 4,000 likes. Many of Alexa’s admirers also flocked to the comments section to shower the stunner with compliments.

“Beautiful as always Alexa,” gushed a fan.

“Such a beautiful and stunning picture, you are looking very amazing @alexacollins,” said another follower, adding a string of red and pink heart emoji to the comment.

“Perfection and beauty,” chimed in a third Instagram user.

While Alexa is known for her bikini photos, fans can attest that she flaunts her fantastic figure even when she is away from the beach. Recently, she uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post, in which she wore a gray-and-white unzipped, cropped jacket and matching sweatpants while standing in her bedroom. That post has been liked over 22,000 times since it was shared.