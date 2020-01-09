UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Sizzles In Pink Bikini And Sheer Cover-Up: ‘Beach Bum’

Arianny Celeste is living her best life while on vacation in Tulum, Mexico, and she’s sharing pieces of it with her followers on Instagram. Her latest post thrilled her fans and showed off her beach-ready attire.

In a series of two images, the UFC octagon girl wore a bright pink bikini. The top showed off her ample cleavage, and the bottoms dipped low in the front rising high over her shapely hips. The thong cut in the back showed off Arianny’s shapely backside. Over the top of the swimwear, the model wore a sexy sheer white cover-up with a polka dot pattern and ruffles. The crop top was long-sleeved and tied right below her breasts, and the bottom was a wrap style that tied around her slender waist, with an opening that showed off some of the suit.

Arianny posed barefoot with her hair damp and hanging in waves down her back. She wore dark sunglasses and shimmery eyeshadow that complemented her sunkissed glowing skin. She accessorized with a gold chain necklace. Arianny leaned against a uniquely shaped tree in the first photo in a pose that showed off her toned legs. In the second image, the model posed with one leg bent, which showed off her sandy foot, and she looked back over her shoulder at the camera.

In her caption, the UFC ring girl noted that the cover-up came from the brand Pretty Little Thing. She also admitted that she’s currently a beach bum, which her fans appeared to love. More than 9,100 of them hit the “like” button, and nearly 100 Instagram users took a moment to leave a positive comment for the Overhaulin‘ star in the reply section.

The overwhelming consensus among the replies is that the model’s look was fire, and there is plenty of flame emoji to prove it.

“You are definitely ready for the beach,” declared one fan of the sexy look.

“How perfect is this?!” a second fan asked, including heart and flame emoji.

“You’re forever so stunningly beautiful, Arianny Celeste. Queen. My woman crush forever,” gushed a third fan who left diamond, heart, flame, and rose emoji in the comment.

“I’m falling for your page, Arianny Celeste,” a forth user admitted along with a smiley face.

The Inquisitr previously reported that the model treated her fan to a gorgeous turquoise bikini that showed off her shapely thighs and backside. In that post, she asked her followers on the popular social media platform to follow her to a treehouse.