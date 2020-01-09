Anna Nystrom Is A Smokeshow In Gray Leggings & High Heels: ‘So Strong And Beautiful’

Anna Nystrom is proving yet again that there’s simply no look that she can’t pull off. As those who follow the blond bombshell on Instagram know, Nystrom regularly shows off her amazing figure for fans while clad in some of the sexiest outfits imaginable, including bikinis, leggings, and lingerie. In the most recent shot that was posted for her 8 million-plus fans, the model smoldered in another revealing ensemble.

In the caption of the post, Nystrom geotagged herself in Sweden. The model stood front and center in the shot, posing in the street with a white building just behind her. Nystrom stood in profile, offering her fans a great view of her fit physique while rocking a pair of insanely tight gray leggings that hugged her every curve and showed off her muscular legs. On top, the beauty paired her look with a long sleeve gray shirt and showed her balance in some sky-high heels.

For the occasion, the stunner wore her long, blond locks down and slightly waved in addition to a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and matte lipstick. In the caption, the model mentioned that she felt both strong and beautiful, adding two pink heart emoji to the end of her comment. The post has only been live on her page for a short time, but it’s already captured the attention of her fans.

In just over an hour, the photo has amassed over 93,000 likes in addition to well over 1,000 comments. Some of the bombshell’s fans took to the photo to let her know that she looks stunning, while countless others raved over her gorgeous figure. A few others were left speechless and opted to comment by using emoji rather than words.

“ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL AS ALWAYS. ONE SMOKING HOT MOMMA,” one fan gushed, adding a few red heart emoji to the end of their comment.

“Oh my goodness you are hot! Please post more photos lovey,” another added along with a few flame emoji.

“You are looking as beautiful as ever Miss Anna,” a third chimed in.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the stunner sizzled in another sexy look, that time in a photo with her beloved dog. For the occasion, the model wore her long locks in pigtail braids with a few loose strands falling around her face. She showed off her beautiful figure in a cream dress with brown buttons, and it comes as no surprise that it earned rave reviews, racking up over 91,000 likes.