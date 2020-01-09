Jenelle Evans’ Estranged Husband David Eason Misses Court Date In North Carolina, Faces Arrest Warrant

David Eason, the estranged husband of Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans, is facing an escalated level of legal drama in relation to an ongoing situation. Eason was reportedly due in a North Carolina courtroom on Thursday, but apparently, he decided to skip the hearing.

While Eason has been in the headlines plenty over the past year or so, it turns out this court hearing was related to an older situation. According to TMZ, during the summer of 2018, Evans’ estranged husband allegedly towed a stranger’s truck out of a parking space that he felt was in his way.

As The Inquisitr previously noted, Evans apparently videotaped the incident. Then, in December 2018, Eason uploaded it to YouTube and this is when the legal troubles related to the incident began.

Up until recently, Eason and his team seemingly asked the court for multiple continuances. Recently, however, the judge apparently determined that it was time to move forward. Eason was ordered to personally appear in the North Carolina court on Thursday for a hearing.

However, now reports detail that Eason did not show up at Thursday’s hearing. His lawyer was there, but Evans’ estranged husband was not.

As a result, the judge has reportedly now signed a warrant for Eason’s arrest. TMZ details that they confirmed that warrant information with the Hanover Criminal Court Clerk.

At this point, it doesn’t appear that Eason has commented on the situation via his social media pages. His last Instagram post was of his daughter Maryssa and that snap was uploaded a couple of days ago. The last public posts on his Facebook page came back on December 29.

Oftentimes during times like this, fans or those who dislike the reality television personality or celebrity involved in a story will start commenting on older social media posts. So far, it doesn’t appear that Eason is getting any support or grief about this latest legal development on his latest Instagram posts.

What will come next for the former Teen Mom personality? People will be curious to learn how he handles this warrant being issued and see how cooperative he now becomes with the court. Eason faces charges of injury of personal property and tampering with a vehicle in relation to the 2018 incident and it looks like the judge is ready to get this handled.

It doesn’t sound as if the reason for Eason missing the hearing has been publicly revealed. Now, Teen Mom fans will be quite curious to see how this case proceeds and find out what consequences, if any, Eason is hit with for the towing stunt and for missing this court appearance.