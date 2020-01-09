Nancy Pelosi Claims She Will Not Yet Deliver Articles Of Impeachment Despite Democratic Pushback

House Speaker and California Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi has recently reiterated that she will not deliver articles of impeachment to the Senate, despite growing pushback from her Democratic colleagues. The speaker has said that she is waiting for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to disclose trial rules, according to The Washington Post.

“We need to see the arena to which we are sending our managers. Is that too much to ask?” Pelosi said at a news conference.

Though President Donald Trump’s impeachment had served as a unifying force for Democrats, the party is becoming slightly fractured over its opinion on how to move forward with the process. One member who appeared to disagree with Pelosi’s handling of the situation was Democratic Congressman and Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee Adam Smith.

“I am concerned that Senator McConnell won’t have a fair trial and I am with the Speaker that we should do everything we can to ensure he does. Ultimately, I do want the articles sent to the Senate for the very simple reason that I want the impeachment process to go forward,” he wrote in a tweet earlier this morning.

However, by lunchtime, Smith appeared to have changed his position. In a follow-up tweet, Schiff claimed that he “misspoke” earlier and that he supported Pelosi’s decision to hold onto the articles of impeachment.

I misspoke this morning, I do believe we should do everything we can to force the Senate to have a fair trial. If the Speaker believes that holding on to the articles for a longer time will help force a fair trial in the Senate, then I wholeheartedly support that decision. — Rep. Adam Smith (@RepAdamSmith) January 9, 2020

Another Democratic lawmaker putting pressure on Pelosi is Maryland Representative Dutch Ruppersberger. Ruppersberger claimed that he believed Pelosi was losing public support — as well as leverage — by not delivering the articles.

“You might as well move forward with the process because things are evolving to a point that people will not even understand where we are, what we did, and the votes that we got,” he said, according to SF Gate.

A third voice in the chorus is freshman Congressman Ben McAdams. As he is facing a tough reelection race this year, it is likely that McAdams is counting on the impeachment process to help bolster his campaign.

In a key sign, freshman Dem Ben McAdams of Utah just told me: “I think it’s time” to send over the articles. He’s in a swing district who ultimately voted to impeach the president — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 9, 2020

In response to the growing push for Pelosi to deliver the articles of impeachment, the San Francisco congresswoman assured Democratic lawmakers that she would not hold onto the articles “indefinitely” and that they would be sent to the Senate “soon.” However, she did not offer any concrete timeline.

Meanwhile, Republican senators are hoping that Pelosi’s delay will be grounds to dismiss the charges. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri introduced a resolution to do so, citing the failure to deliver the articles.