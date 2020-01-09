Demi Rose Is Smoking Hot While She Swings Nude On The Beach In Mexico

Model Demi Rose Mawby is known for flaunting her fabulous figure while in exotic locations. On Thursday, she outdid herself by sharing a photo and a video clip of her swinging nude while on the beach in Tulum, Mexico.

In the Instagram post, the beauty was completely naked as she sat on a wooden swing that was situated over a small pool that overlooked the ocean. The swing was next to a deck and a bamboo wall. Being next to the ocean, the setting looked like a wonderful place to get away from it all.

The photo captured Demi from the back at a slight side angle sitting in the swing. On the beach below, waves rolled ashore on a rocky beach. She covered her breast with one hand while she turned to look at the camera. The pose put her incredible curves on display — especially her slender waist and bare booty. her sun-kissed skin glowed in the light.

The video showed her from behind swinging while her toes dangled in the pool of water. A wooden deck and a large branch were off to her left side. She turned to look at the camera before turning back around to face a stunning sunset over the ocean. Her hourglass shape — as well as her perfect booty — competed with the incredible view of the sun shimmering on the water. She swayed back and forth a couple of times before the clip ended.

Demi let her hair fall in loose curls down her back. She wore a face full of makeup that included dark brows, thick lashes and a gloss on her lips.

The post was a smash hit, garnering over 250,000 likes within an hour of going live.

In the caption, she mentioned beauty, while also thanking her fans for following her.

Her admirers certainly thought she looked beautiful in the the update, and many told her so.

“Beautiful and charming as always!” said one follower.

“Looking absolutely spectacular as always!” a second admirer wrote.

“This is pure beauty,” commented a third fan.

This isn’t the first time Demi has looked sensational in Mexico. Not too long ago, she bared her bottom while taking in a peaceful view.

Demi has a knack for looking spectacular wherever she may be. Over the summer, she flaunted her curves in a skimpy bikini while in Bali.

Her content may not be for everyone, but she has figured out what her 12 million followers like to see.