Josephine Skriver Sizzles In Itty-Bitty White String Bikini On The Beach In Thailand

Josephine Skriver is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

On Thursday, the Victoria’s Secret Angel shared a trio of smoking hot new snaps that sent temperatures soaring on her feed. A geotag on the triple Instagram update indicated that the photos were taken in Thailand, and saw the 26-year-old enjoying a beautiful day on the beach. The golden sun spilled over the Danish bombshell while the water floated up to where she stood in the sand, illuminating her impressive bikini body that proved impossible to be ignored.

Josephine stunned in a minuscule white two-piece that left very little to the imagination and did nothing but favors for her killer curves. The sexy swimwear included a halter-style top with thin shoulder straps that showcased her toned arms — though that was just the beginning of the model’s skin-baring display. The garment also boasted tiny triangle-shaped cups and a plunging neckline that exposed plenty of cleavage, and even flashed a bit of sideboob as she took in the gorgeous scene.

On her lower half, the stunner sported a pair of matching bikini bottoms that upped the ante of her look even more. The number covered only what was necessary, and showcased Josephine’s sculpted legs thanks to its high-cut, cheeky design. Its curved waistband was tied in dainty bows high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and flat midsection.

The beauty added a thin white button up as an extra layer to her beach-day look, which she let get soaking wet from the waves crashing into the shore. She also wore a stack of delicate necklaces to give her ensemble the perfect amount of bling.

Josephine left her light brown hair down in the series of snaps, and let if slightly fall in front of her face. As for her beauty, the model went with a minimal combination of makeup including a light pink lip, dusting of blush, and mascara — all of which made her striking features pop.

Fans wasted no time in making use of the like button to show some love for Josephine’s latest social media upload. It has been double-tapped over 60,000 times after just one hour of going live — and that number still continues to grow. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post as well, where many left compliments for the babe’s jaw-dropping display.

“You are so beautiful,” one fan wrote.

Another called Josephine a “goddess.”

“That body,” commented a third, along with the flame and heart-eyed emoji.

Josephine is far from shy about showing some skin on her Instagram page. Another recent upload saw her enjoying her morning coffee and Italy and exposing some major underboob in a crop top and tight leggings. Her fans, however, had no problem with the NSFW display, instead awarding the photo over 277,000 likes.