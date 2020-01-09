German Man Dies Four Years After A Co-Worker Poisoned His Lunch

The 26-year-old had been in a coma.

A German man has died four years after a co-worker, who is currently behind bars for this crime, poisoned his lunch, NBC News reports.

Four years ago, the unidentified man ate his lunch and then fell ill, as did two of his coworkers. The other two suffered serious kidney damage, but the sickest individual suffered irreversible brain damage and went into a vegetative state, where he spent years. A court in Bielefeld cofirmed this week that the now-26-year-old man had died.

The workers’ assailant, identified only as Klaus O. 57, due to German privacy laws, was convicted of attempted murder and sentenced in March 2019 to life in prison, where he remains.

Klaus was so quiet and reticent at his workplace, a metalfitting company, that few of his colleagues even noticed him at all, let alone had any beef with him. As NPR News noted at the time, Klaus’ manager described him as “conspicuously inconspicuous,” spending most of his time with his headphones on and rarely talking to anyone.

A colleague would later say that Klaus rarely spoke.

“I had no problem with Klaus, and I accepted that he does not want any contact. There was never an argument,” the victim said.”

Similarly, one of the lawyers in the case would later say that, whenever Klaus did speak to anybody, it was just random chatter over coffee. He never made any attempt to dig deeper, and he certainly didn’t have any arguments with anyone.

So inconspicuous was Klaus that, when employees started noticing that their lunches had been adulterated and that they were getting sick, no one suspected that Klaus was behind it.

One worker, for example, one day noticed that his sandwich had been tainted with white powder. He didn’t think much of it at the time, but the next day, he went to lunch and found that day’s sandwich tainted with the same white powder.

The employee went to his bosses with his concerns, and soon, security cameras were installed. They would later catch Klaus opening up his colleagues’ lunches and adulterating them, before calmly putting them back where they belonged and walking away.

Authorities eventually searched Klaus’ home, where they found a makeshift chemical laboratory and a number of heavy metals, including lead acetate, cadmium, lead and mercury.

At least 21 people who worked at the same company as Klaus have died over the years. As of this writing, he has not been conclusively linked to those deaths.