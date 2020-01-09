Amanda Cerny Flaunts Major Underboob In Minuscule Rainbow String Bikini

Amanda Cerny looks smoking hot in her most recent social media share. As those who follow the YouTube sensation on Instagram know, Cerny is one of the most popular influencers on the platform, boasting a following of over 26 million. While she’s definitely known for her sense of humor, the brunette bombshell also shares plenty of photos of her killer figure.

In the most recent image that was shared on her page, the model did not specifically tag her location but she struck a pose on board a boat. The beauty appeared front and center, looking straight into the camera and pursing her lips. Cerny showed her silly side, rocking a big red wig with curls all over it and applied her red lipstick in a heart shape on the center of her mouth. In addition to the comedic effects, she added a simple, yet gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara and highlighter.

Her fit physique was on full display in the image as she rocked a skimpy rainbow bikini that featured red, orange, yellow, green, and blue fabric strips. The top of the NSFW suit dipped low into her chest and showed plenty of underboob as well as cleavage. The bottoms were just as sexy and had string sides that showcased her toned stems and taut tummy. In the caption of the image, she joked about running for president.

Since the post went live it has earned her a ton of attention. In just one hour, the new share garnered over 794,000 likes in addition to well over 3,000 comments. Some of her fans took to the photo to let her know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her beautiful body. Of course, many others chimed in about the presidential run. There were also the fans who were left speechless, commenting with emoji instead of words.

“You always look gorgeous no matter what you wear,” one fan gushed, adding a series of red heart emoji.

“This is till now the best thing that has happened to me in 2020,” another chimed in along with a few flame and heart emoji.

“You have a great body. Please keep sharing these bikini photos for your fans, we can’t get enough gorgeous,” a third follower added.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Cerny stunned in another sexy piece of swimwear while posing underwater. The model’s amazing figure was on full display while she rocked a skimpy orange bikini that featured floss-like sides that held the bottoms together. She told fans that the photo was one from her new calendar. It earned her a ton of attention, racking up over 700,000 likes and well over 1,000 comments.