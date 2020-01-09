Rihanna Shows Off Incredible Body In A New Savage X Fenty Lingerie On Instagram

The official Savage x Fenty Instagram account released several photos of Rihanna rocking sexy red lingerie that showed off her insane figure.

In the first snapshot, the 31-year-old singer posed inside a room filled with pink light, as she was dressed in a satin red bra and matching undies. Rihanna smiled at the camera as she cupped her breast with one hand.

The next pic showed Rihanna sitting on a carpeted floor as she leans back towards designer Adam Selman who was sitting on a pink inflatable couch. The “Work” singer wore the same red lingerie with a matching winter jacket and red stilettos. A big bear was beside the duo and another one at the backdrop.

The third one showed a full-body shot of the Fenty founder rocking her racy ensemble, as she looked straight into the camera, giving a sultry look. The tiny bra flaunted Rihanna’s big assets and the French cut thong showcased her perky derriere.

The sexy snapshots were a hit among Rihanna’s fans with the first image earning more than 200,000 likes and over 700 comments, while the latest snap garnered about 130,000 likes and over 300 comments.

The makeup mogul’s admirers flocked to the comment section of the post to shower her with compliments. While other followers let their fire and heart emoji do the talking.

“She KNOWS she’s looking good,” a fan commented.

“Everything about this is perfect!” another follower added.

In the photoshoot, Rihanna wore her long black tresses down, styled in loose wavy curls. She sported a full makeup look that consisted of groomed brows, berry eyeshadow with a hint of purple, eyeliner, falsies, mascara, contour, and blush, highlighter, as well as a red satin lipstick that has a berry undertone.

According to a post on the Savage x Fenty social media page, the new lingerie collection, which was designed and curated by designer Adam Selman, will be for Valentine’s Day, although the collection is already available for purchase on the Savage x Fenty website. It was also revealed that models Joan Small, Paloma Elsesser, Fiffany Luu, and Adesuwa joined Rihanna on her latest campaign.

In a report by InStyle, when Rihanna and Adam met, she told the designer that she wanted to collaborate on her clothing line. A few days after the meeting, Rihanna contacted him again about the collaboration, and that was when he started working on the designs.

Adam revealed that he chose retro for the Valentine’s Day collection, noting that he still wanted to incorporate the brand’s style despite opting for an ’80s vibe.