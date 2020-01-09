Kendall Jenner Gets ‘Back To Work’ In Skimpy Gray Underwear & A Tiny Crop Top

Kendall Jenner showed some skin in a pair of skimpy panties and a crop top for her most recent Instagram upload. The supermodel shared the post with her millions of fans on Thursday afternoon.

In the sexy snapshot, Kendall is seen sporting a pair of dark gray pink brief underwear and a heather gray crop top. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star put her flawless figure on full display as she snapped the mirror selfie.

Kendall’s toned arms, tiny waist, rock hard abs, curvy hips, and long, lean legs were showcased in the ensemble as she covered up her face with her phone.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel had her long, dark hair parted in the center and styled in soft strands that fell down her back. Kendall exhibited perfect posture, standing tall and straight for the snapshot as she revealed in the caption of the post that it was time for her to get back to work.

In the background of the photo, an unmade bed with white linens can be seen, as well as the sun peeking through the thick, beige drapes. Meanwhile, Kendall didn’t reveal where she’s was in the photo, or what type of working she was heading out to do.

Of course, many of Kendall’s more than 121 million followers wasted no time showing their love for the sexy selfie, and clicked the like button an impressive 865,000 times while leaving more than 3,500 comments in the span of just 13 minutes after it was published to her feed.

“I think, and I’m not sure… But I think your pants are missing,” one of Kendall’s followers joked in the comments section.

“ARE WE REALLY GOING TO IGNORE THE FACT SHE’S THE MOST BEAUTIFUL WOMAN IN THE WORLD,” another adoring fan remarked.

“Can you imagine having a waist to hip ratio like this bc i couldn’t,” a third comment read.

“YEEESSS QUEEN! Could this girl be any more stunning? We don’t even need to see her face bc she is the best looking Kardashian or Jenner. Keep slayin girl,” a fourth social media user gushed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last month Kendall celebrated Christmas at the Calvin Klein holiday party in a sexy red and black buffalo check sports bra and a pair of matching pants.

The model looked stunning as she flashed her curves in the lounge wear on Instagram. Kendall Jenner’s fans went wild over the wildly popular upload. To date, the snaps have raked in more than 4.2 million likes and over 19,000 comments for the brunette beauty.