Laci Kay Somers Flaunts Her Booty In Black Lingerie

Singer and Instagram bombshell Laci Kay Somers is shaking things up on social media once again with her latest post. The new photo features some revealing black lingerie from Fashion Nova along with a fairly typical pose she often embraces and her fans are loving the look.

The blond bombshell shared the new photo on Thursday morning and her Instagram followers immediately took notice. The snap shows Laci from the back, one hand on a door frame as the other hand tousles a lock of her long hair.

Laci has her platinum blond locks pulled back over her crown in a high half-ponytail and she is wearing her signature light pink lip color. The model and singer’s blue eyes pop from the page and she gazes back over her shoulder toward the camera with a sultry expression, her lips parted slightly.

While Laci’s facial expression was plenty enticing, it was her bountiful curves that raised everybody’s heart rates. She chose to wear a lacy black bra and skimpy thong panties that perfectly flaunted her voluptuous figure.

The singer’s pert derriere was on full display in this pose, leaving little to the imagination. Fans missed out on seeing Laci’s deep cleavage in this particular photo, but the unique design of the bra hugged her breasts while showing just enough skin to pique everybody’s interest.

The accessories were kept to a minimum in this setup with Laci wearing a simple pair of earrings and one dainty ring on one finger. Her nails were beautifully manicured and fairly short, and the singer’s makeup palette was bold and heavy.

By the looks of things, the hair, makeup, and nails sync with the look she featured in another recent post where she wore a tiny tube top and short unbuttoned denim shorts.

Laci has 10.6 million people following her every move on Instagram and this new snapshot is the perfect example of why people love her. Within minutes the photo had thousands of likes, topping 80,000 in the first hour alone. More than 2,300 comments were added during that initial hour as well and people had plenty of praise to share.

“Laci always makes my day!!” complimented one of the model’s fans.

“You ignited this magnificent outfit,” praised another follower.

“You look amazing beautiful,” wrote someone else.

“Love the hair, excellent pose,” exclaimed yet another fan.

Laci’s Instagram posts always generate a lot of heat and plenty of love, and this one is no exception. She has perfected her sultry gaze and revealing stances and fans never seem to tire of seeing photos just like this one.