Larsa Pippen Shows Off Her Incredible Figure in Tiny Bikini

Larsa Pippen took to Instagram Thursday to flaunt her curves in a tiny bikini.

The snap was a sexy mirror selfie that showed Larsa standing in the doorway of a bathroom. Part of a bed could be seen in the room behind her. Two framed prints also hung on the wall in the bedroom.

Larsa’s bikini was made of a grey, sparkly fabric. The top had triangle cups that were held around her neck and upper abdomen by thin strings that looked like they could snap at any moment. The bottoms were a classic bikini style that sat low on her hips. The entire bikini didn’t cover up much of the beauty’s skin, revealing her smooth skin and killer figure.

The stunner posed with one hip to the side, accentuating the curve of her hip. The eye was drawn to the bare skin on her thighs as well as her abdomen. She playfully tugged on the side of her bikini as she snapped the picture. Her hourglass shape was also on display as she held the phone in one hand. The photo captured her with a serious look on her face as she posed in the mirror.

Larsa’s her hair was up in a half updo, with a ponytail holder securing some of her hair in place at the top of her head. She wore a light application of makeup that included smoky eye shadow and a nude shade on her lips. She wore a pale pink color in her nails. She added a bit of bling to the look with a silver necklace.

The model kept the caption simple, adding only a shark emoji.

Her followers seemed impressed with the snap, and many commented how how fantastic she looked.

“You look like a 20 year old,” one admirer said.

“Wow! You look Amazing!” wrote a second fan.

“Amazing body! So beautiful!” a third follower commented.

“Now this is what you call fine,” quipped a fourth admirer.

Larsa does look good for being a mother of four. A look at her Instagram page shows that she is dedicated to her health and fitness and works diligently to stay in shape. She recently shared a post that showed her doing backward lunges while looking smoking hot in her workout wear. The beauty likes to show off her hard work in the gym by flaunting her figure in a variety of sexy outfits including sexy dresses and revealing bathing suits.