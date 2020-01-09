‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder Reveals If Bravo Is Paying For Her And Beau Clark’s Wedding In Rome

Stassi Schroeder responded to a fan on Twitter who suggested her wedding would be free.

Stassi Schroeder responded to a fan on Twitter on Tuesday night who suggested her upcoming wedding to Beau Clark, which is set to take place in Rome, Italy at some point later this year, would be free.

As the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules premiered on Bravo on January 7, Schroeder shut down the idea that Bravo would be footing the bill for her overseas nuptial with her partner and told the misinformed fan that she knows “nothing.”

“Can we stop pretending like reality show weddings aren’t free? Please?” the fan asked.

“Ummm, I’m not being given a nickel for my wedding. You know nothing,” Schroeder replied.

Schroeder and Clark will be seen getting engaged during an upcoming episode of the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules but in real time, the proposal took place several months ago in July of last year. As fans likely saw online, both Schroeder and Clark confirmed their engagement to their Instagram fans and followers on Instagram with photos taken at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery, where Clark got down on one knee.

Since the proposal, Schroeder and Clark have decided to throw themselves an intimate wedding overseas, which will likely also be featured on an episode of Vanderpump Rules.

Clark began starring alongside Schroeder on Vanderpump Rules in late 2018 during Season 7 after striking up a romance with the reality star and author in early 2018 after her split from ex-boyfriend Patrick Meagher, who she’d been dating on and off for four years.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Schroeder opened up about her small wedding plans with Clark earlier this week, telling Access Hollywood during an interview promoting the new season that she and her fiancé wanted to make it hard for people to attend their ceremony because they didn’t want a lot of extra additions.

“I don’t think [James Kennedy] is going to be invited. No hard feelings, James, but we’ve never like, sat down and had dinner or lunch,” Schroeder said during the interview. “So, no. This is why we are going to Rome. We are making it really hard on people so that we have a really small, intimate wedding.”

Throughout the first seven seasons of Vanderpump Rules, viewers have been treated to weddings from Scheana Marie and Mike Shay, who have since divorce, and from Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz. As for Season 8, the new episodes will soon include the Kentucky wedding of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright.