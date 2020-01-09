Bikini Model Natalie Roush Sizzles In Bright Yellow Two-Piece That Shows Off Her Insane Figure

Natalie Roush shared a new update to her Instagram page in which she shows off her flawless figure, and her 800,000-plus fans are loving it.

Earlier this week, the American bikini model and influencer took to the popular social media app to post a two-photo slideshow of herself in a tiny bikini that leaves little to the imagination.

The first photo shows Roush standing on a sandy beach with lush vegetation featuring in the background. According to the geotag she added to her post, Roush posed for the picture while at St. Augustine in Florida.

Roush is rocking a two-piece bathing suit in a bright yellow color that makes her glow. The bikini top features two thick straps that go over her shoulders and a plunging neckline that puts her ample cleavage front and center. The top also boasts a twisted front that adds a cute detail to the swimsuit.

Roush teamed her top with a pair of matching bikini bottoms that feature similar twisted sides. The straps sit high on her sides, helping accentuate the contrast between her full, wide hips and slender torso. The Instagram model did not disclose the brand of her swimsuit or the style.

In the first shot, the model is standing with her legs slightly apart as she crosses one arm over her stomach. She is looking to her right with her lips parted and eyes focused.

In the second snapshot, Roush in down in the sand with her knees spread wide apart and hands on her thighs. This time around, she is looking straight into the camera with a fierce gaze and lips apart. Her bikini top also appears to be moved slightly up in this photo, as she shows off quite a bit of underboob.

Roush’s light brunette tresses are swept over to one side and styled down in natural waves that cascade down on her right shoulder and falling onto her chest.

The post proved to be popular with her followers. Since going live, the photo has garnered more than 43,200 likes and upwards of 425 comments. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to shower Roush with compliments, and also to engage with her caption, through which she asked her fans to tell her something that made them smile.

“This photo made me smile,” one user responded, trailing the comment with a red heart.

“This is a top contender for what made me smile widest,” said another fan.