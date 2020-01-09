Cuban Cutie Cindy Prado Rocks A Peach Crop Top & Matching Shorts In Tropical Photo

Cindy Prado gave off some sexy island vibes as she sported a peach-colored crop top and matching shorts in her latest Instagram update. The photos were released by the Cuban model on Thursday afternoon.

In the sexy snaps, Cindy is seen sporting the cropped shirt that laced up the front and tied around her neck. The garment flaunted the model’s toned arms and ample cleavage, as well as her flat tummy and tiny waist. She complimented the top with a pair of drawstring shorts, which put her long, lean legs on full display.

Cindy wore her long, blond hair in a deep side part and styled in loose waves that hung down her back and flowed over her shoulder. She sported a full face of makeup, which consisted of defined brows, long lashes, pink eye shadow, and black eyeliner. She added a shimmering highlighter on her face, coral-colored blush on her cheekbones, and a soft pink lipstick to complete the island look.

Cindy accessorized with some small gold earrings and a brown handbag as she went barefoot in the photos. The first snap featured the blond bombshell looking away from the camera as a hut-style establishment and green foliage are visible behind her. The second snap showed the model walking up a set of steps as the sun beamed down on her.

In the caption of the post, Cindy told her fans that she’s learned that she should never wear shoes unless she absolutely has to, and that she should only have friends who won’t judge her.

Meanwhile, many of Cindy’s over 905,000 followers fell in love with the photos, and clicked the like button more than 4,800 times while leaving over 65 comments in the span of just 40 minutes after the upload was shared online.

“Your [sic] so beautiful and sweet looking,” one of Cindy’s followers stated in the comments section.

“You are looking gorgeous. Thanks for the life hack,” another adoring fan wrote.

“You own the cutest freaking clothes. Such a doll,” a third social media user gushed.

“Great series of shots,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Cindy coordinated her outfit for another matching look just one day before her peach crop top snap. The model flashed her flawless figure in a tiger-striped crop top with thick straps and a miniskirt with a thigh-high slit.

That post was also a hit with Cindy Prado’s fans. To date, the photos have gained over 16,000 likes and more than 220 comments for the Instagram beauty.