Danielle Staub Offers Update On Marty Caffrey, Reveals She’s Living In His House And Talks Cooking

Danielle Staub’s divorce from Marty Caffrey was made official early last year, but where do they stand today?

While appearing on Andy Cohen’s late night talk show, Watch What Happens Live, on Wednesday night, the former Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member was asked for an update on her relationship with her ex-husband, who just so happened to be sitting in the front row of the live audience. Also during the show, she announced she was quitting the series,

“You are here with Marty. Are you two back together? Just friends?” Cohen wondered.

“We’re friends and he’s been very supportive of me,” Staub replied.

According to Staub, she and Caffrey, who were married for just months before splitting in summer 2018, actually grew closer to one another as a result of the events of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 10. As viewers of the series may recall, Staub’s co-star, Margaret Josephs, lashed out at her on the show, mentioning that she had made allegations of abuse against Caffrey and accusing her of treating him extremely poorly.

“The best thing that came out of all of this… I think they pushed us back together again in a way that we would have never been had this not happened. So I’m proud to say he’s one of my dearest friends and I treasure that,” Staub explained.

Also during the episode, Staub was asked by Cohen about whether or not she and Caffrey were still living with one another at his New Jersey home. In response, Staub confirmed that while she was still in Caffrey’s home, and that she was doing her best to purchase the property for herself and paying half the bills in the meantime.

“We are [still living together]. I’m in the process of buying the house from him. I have a partial deposit on the home and pay half the bills,” she revealed.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier, Staub confirmed to Cohen during Wednesday’s Watch What Happens Live that she would “never” again agree to be featured on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Instead, the mother of two would be focusing her attention on a new cooking channel, where she hoped to find personal peace doing something she loves to do for her children, including daughter Jillian and her friends.

As for where fans will be able to watch Staub cook, that has yet to be announced.