Hungarian Fitness Model Anita Herbert Flaunts Chiseled Abs In Ultra-Low Bikini

Anita Herbert shared a hot new update to her Instagram feed in which she showcases her insane physique, and her 2.1 million fans are in awe.

Earlier this week, the Hungarian fitness model took to the popular social media platform to post a sweltering new picture of herself in a minuscule bikini that leaves little to the imagination.

In the photo, Herbert can be seen posing on a balcony as she holds onto her railing. In the background, a beach and its turquoise water feature prominently. According to the geotag Herbert added to her post, the photo was captured in Miami, Florida.

Herbert is wearing a tiny two-piece bathing suit in solid black. The bikini top features a classic triangle cut with spaghetti straps that tie up behind her neck. Its triangle are super small, leaving quite a bit of Herbert’s ample cleavage on display.

Herbert teamed her top with a pair of matching bikini bottoms with thin straps that tie up on the sides. Herbert is wearing the bottoms ultra low on her frame, in a way that showcases her chiseled abs and obliques. The fitness model and trainer did not reveal the brand of her swimsuit or its style.

Herbert is posing with one leg slightly in front of the other in a way that further accentuates the muscles of her body. She has one arm down by her side as she rests the other on the railing. The model is smiling the photo as she has her gaze fixed at a point outside of the frame.

Her has her dark hair swept over to one side and down in straight strands that cascade all the way to her mid-back. Part of her hair is brushed over her left shoulder, coming to a rest on her chest. Herbert completed her look with dark eye makeup, including a generous layer of black mascara.

The photo proved to be popular with her fanbase. Since going live, the photo has garnered more than 32,100 likes and upwards of 365 comments. Users of the social media platform used the opportunity to engage with the fitness trainer, while also showering her with compliments and emoji.

“Looking amazing like always,” one user raved.

“You[r] shape is perfect,” said another user.

“Wow, you’re awesome! You’re always taking care of us Queen,” a third fan chimed in, trailing the words with clapping hands and a heart-eyes emoji.

“Your body looks amazing,” yet another fan chimed in, adding a series of heart-eyes emoji at the end of the message.