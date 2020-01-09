Elizabeth Warren And Joe Biden Plunge, Pete Buttigieg And Bernie Sanders Surge In Latest New Hampshire Poll

According to the latest Monmouth University Poll of New Hampshire, the Democratic primary is becoming a four-way race, with support for former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders growing, as former Vice President Joe Biden and Massachusetts Democrat Elizabeth Warren continue to lose the backing of potential voters.

Among registered Democrats and unaffiliated voters, 20 percent back Buttigieg, 19 percent support Biden, and 18 percent support Sanders. Fifteen percent of them support Warren. Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, billionaire Tom Steyer, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, Colorado Sen. Michael Bennett, and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker are all in single-digit category. Seven percent of New Hampshire voters remain undecided, according to the poll.

Among self-described liberals, Sanders leads with 26 percent. Warren is in second place, having earned the backing of 24 liberal voters, Buttigieg and Biden are in third place, with 16 percent of the vote. Twenty five percent of self-descried moderates and conservatives supports Buttigieg, and 22 percent of them support Biden. Sanders enjoys the backing of 10 percent of such voters, and Warren is supported by seven percent.

When it comes to younger voters, those under the age of 50, Sanders leads convincingly with 26 percent of the vote. Buttigieg is in second place with 17 percent, Warren in third with 16, and Biden in fourth with 15 percent of the vote. Among older voters, those age 65 and over, Biden leads with 27 percent of the vote. Buttigieg is in second place, having earned the backing of 20 percent of older voters, and Warren in third with 16 percent. Sanders is in the fourth place, with 14 percent of the vote.

The respondents were also asked to share their opinion of Democratic White House hopefuls. Sanders holds a convincing lead in that regard, with 69 percent of New Hampshire Democrats and non-affiliated voters holding a favorable view of him. Yang, Klobuchar and Steyer’s favorability ratings have increased, but Warren, Biden, and Buttigieg’s have not.

The poll also reflects a broader trend, suggesting that Buttigieg and Sanders are surging, as Biden gradually loses support and Warren continues to plunge. The Massachusetts senator’s support has dropped by staggering 12 points since September. Biden’s has decreased as well, by six points. However, Buttigieg is up 10 points, and Sanders is up six points.

As Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute, explained, the New Hampshire primary race is still “wide-open,” and one of the front-runners stumbling could pave the way for a less popular candidate to surge.

“The race remains fairly wide-open. To the extent that New Hampshire voters could take some cues from Iowa, it’s also worth keeping an eye on lower polling candidates like Klobuchar if any of the leading contenders stumble in the earlier Iowa contest,” he said.