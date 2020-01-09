‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Leaves Little To The Imagination In Topless Throwback Photo

The fitness model left little to the imagination in her latest Instagram update.

On Thursday, fitness model Lauren Drain, who has been deemed “the World’s Sexiest Nurse,” shared a tantalizing throwback photo with her 3.9 million Instagram followers.

The picture shows the stunner sitting on a black stool with a foot operated hydraulic pump in front of a large window that overlooked a vacant street. She struck a seductive pose and rested her feet on the window ledge. Lauren turned her head to face away from the camera and looked off into the distance.

The medical professional opted to go topless for the photo and wore only a pair of black underwear, as well as a sparkling ring. She tugged at the underwear, as she covered her chest with her arm. Regardless, her ample cleavage was put on full display. Fans were also able to get a full view of Lauren’s washboard abs and long, lean legs.

The blonde bombshell’s tousled hair cascaded over her shoulders, giving her added sex appeal. While not completely visible in the photo, the fitness trainer appeared to be wearing a minimal amount of makeup to enhance her already gorgeous features. The application seemed to have included subtle contour, glowing highlighter, and voluminous lashes. Her long nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a soft pink.

In the post’s caption, the Instagram influencer promoted her 2020 fitness challenge.

The photo appears to be a fan favorite, as it soon racked up more than 20,000 likes. Many of Lauren’s admirers also flocked to the comments section to shower the stunner with compliments.

“Incredibly beautiful and sexy image,” gushed a fan.

“Wow you’re so amazing,” praised a different devotee.

“HEY LAUREN! You look amazing in this but you always do,” chimed in a third Instagram user.

The photo, however, did face some backlash, with a few commenters noting that they found the provocative photo to be inappropriate.

“What is the sense of this pic this just makes me sick [there is] no reason she should be holding her breast and almost naked this is stupid,” wrote one follower.

Lauren was quick to defend herself.

“Yes how dare a model model… how dare a woman be confident in her skin, how stupid how about you just shut it and unfollow,” retorted the fitness model, adding a kissing face emoji to the comment.

On December 28, the registered nurse and her husband, David Kagan, welcomed their daughter, Aria Skye, into the world. Since delivering her child, the stunner has been uploading sizzling snaps taken prior to her pregnancy as a way to advertise for her fitness program. Recently, she uploaded a racy photo, in which she wore a plunging, figure-hugging gold silk dress. That post has been liked over 35,000 times since it was shared.