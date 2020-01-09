‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood’s New Boyfriend Has Reportedly Been ‘Staying With Her’

While the relationship between Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood and ex-boyfriend Andrew Glennon may be over, it appears that the mom-of-two isn’t dwelling on it. Rumors have been circulating that Amber has a new man in her life and a source recently dished new details about the relationship to E! News.

Amber is reportedly dating a Belgium man named Dimitri Garcia. Reportedly, he was a fan of the show. The two met via social media and the source claims that the two are “dating.” Not only that, but he has reportedly been staying with Amber according to the source.

The source told that site that Dimitri has been “staying with her and has been around while she’s been filming.”

It is unclear if Dimitri will appear on the new season of Teen Mom OG or not which is set to premiere this year. A recent trailer for the new season didn’t divulge too many details about what fans will see, but it did confirm that Amber will be back for the new season. Whether or not her new relationship will be shown is yet to be seen, but what will be shown is her co-stars reactions to her July 2019 arrest. Following her arrest for alleged domestic battery against Andrew, the two split and have been involved in a custody battle for their son, James.

Reports of Amber and Dimitri’s rumored romance first popped up last month. Reports alleged that Dimitri had reached out to Amber via social media and that the two had been talking for “a few months.” Her new man is reportedly a decade older than her. While Amber Portwood is 29-years-old, Dimitri is reportedly 39-years-old.

According to the new report from E! News, Dimitri hasn’t exactly confirmed the relationship, but he seemingly confirmed that he is visiting the United States. He reportedly recently posted a photo of his breakfast which showed a picture of a Belgian waffle from Whole Foods. Amber Portwood has not spoken out about the reported romance, either. The Teen Mom OG star, though, is staying quiet about all things in her life and not posting to social media about anything.

Amber hasn’t posted to social media since November 2019 when she shared a photo of herself with her daughter, Leah to Instagram. In the post, she explained that she was taking a break from social media to avoid “negativity.” It is unclear when she plans to return to social media or if she will speak out about the rumored romance.