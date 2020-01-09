‘General Hospital’ Spoilers Tease That Jax Makes A Big Promise About Hayden

New General Hospital spoilers suggest that Hayden Barnes might be returning to Port Charles soon, at least if Jasper Jacks has anything to say about it. Fans would love to see actress Rebecca Budig back, and the topic of Hayden’s possible return will be addressed during Thursday’s episode.

Nikolas Cassadine persuaded Hayden to leave town, leading her to believe that she was in danger as long as Valentin Cassadine was on the loose. Fans, and Jax, came to learn that Nik orchestrated the situation that made Hayden believe she was in danger. Due to Nik’s manipulation, she hurriedly left Violet with her father Finn and disappeared.

The sneak peek for Thursday’s show reveals that Jax will approach Finn to talk about Hayden. Finn, naturally, was quite upset by Hayden’s sudden departure and he wants her back in Port Charles. He may love having this opportunity to be with his daughter, but he wants Violet to have her mother with her too.

Jax will tell Finn that he will do whatever it takes to bring “her” home, clearly referring to Hayden.

How much will Jax tell Finn about everything that has happened with Hayden over the past few months in relation to the Cassadine drama? Viewers will learn more on Thursday, but it looks like ultimately, Jax and Finn will just agree that they want Hayden back in Port Charles.

Finn looks concerned and perhaps a bit skeptical during this discussion. However, Soap Central teases that Finn will be intrigued during this episode, and it seems likely that comes due to this conversation.

Will Jax be successful in bringing Hayden back to Port Charles? The truth is that it should be safe for her to return, regardless of what happens with Valentin’s arrest.

Fans were unhappy to see Budig exit General Hospital again so quickly. By the looks of things, viewers have no doubt that there is plenty of storytelling that can be done with this character at the forefront if she is brought back.

For now, General Hospital spoilers don’t reveal whether or not Hayden will be back. However, Rebecca made it clear as she recently departed that she would be open to a return.

Michael Easton (Finn) and Jophielle Love (Violet) have made it clear that they love working with Rebecca and it seems unlikely that Hayden would stay away from Violet for long.

Jophielle even just posted a photo on Instagram this week showing her with Rebecca, suggesting that they were able to meet up despite separate, busy schedules.

Will Hayden return to Port Charles soon? Jax certainly has his hands full right now, supporting Nina, digging into Claudette’s whereabouts, and now looking for Hayden. General Hospital spoilers don’t reveal anything more specific about this possibility yet, but fans will be anxious to learn more.