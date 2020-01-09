Piers Morgan Calls Prince Harry & Meghan Markle ‘Deluded Clowns’ In New Column

The veteran journalist penned a blistering statement for 'The Daily Mail.'

Piers Morgan called Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “deluded clowns” in a blistering new column penned by the veteran British journalist for The Daily Mail. Morgan slammed the royal couple and revealed his feelings about Meghan and Harry’s shocking announcement of their intention to step down from their roles as senior royals.

Morgan was incensed at the idea that the prince would turn his back on the monarchy, stating that if he were Queen Elizabeth, he would “unceremoniously strip Harry and Meghan of all their titles with immediate effect and dispatch them back into civilian life.”

He then called the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “deluded clowns” when they announced they wanted to leave royal life and become financially independent of the royal family.

Morgan noted in his essay that for all intents and purposes, Harry and Meghan will not be financially independent of the monarchy if they continue to live at Frogmore Cottage, which was gifted to the couple after their wedding by the queen and refurbished at taxpayer cost.

Morgan also noted that Harry will still have an inheritance from his father Prince Charles, which comes from the Duchy of Cornwall, which should substantiate the family. The Duchy of Cornwall, according to its official site, is an estate whose revenues are passed to Prince Charles who chooses to use them to fund his public, charitable and private activities and those of his family.

*NEW: The Queen must FIRE Their Royal Hustlers: Deluded Meghan and Harry should be stripped of their titles before this pair of grasping, selfish, scheming Kardashian-wannabes bring down the Monarchy.

My new column: https://t.co/TrLTlcsQ1n pic.twitter.com/fGG537Ay6H — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 9, 2020

In a diatribe Morgan made no bones about his dislike for Markle, blaming her for the issues that have plagued the royal couple since the actress first stepped into Prince Harry’s life over two years ago. He claims that she is the reason for the rift between Prince Harry and his brother, Prince William. Morgan also believes Markle “ruined” the prince’s reputation and that she “ripped” him away from his beloved grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

In the subsequent comments section of Morgan’s post, fans appeared to agree with the longtime British journalist and his negative feelings towards both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Just an appalling way to treat his grandmother, let alone the fact she is the Queen. https://t.co/scIcMwyJBn — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 9, 2020

“She wanted the title the attention and the man but she doesn’t want the responsibility that comes with it. I just hope that William will be there for him when everything goes wrong,” said one Twitter follower of Morgan’s.

“Feel generally concerned for Harry. I really don’t think he is in a good place mentally driven by his wife wanting her celebrity life. Something deep going on. You can’t have your cake and eat it. You are either in or out. Hope Harry is protected from the lunatics in the world,” said a second fan of the journalist.

“Spot on. Its time for the Queen and Royal Family to take back control and start calling the shots. Remove their titles, income, and funding and they can live the life they want to,” noted a third fan.