‘Biggest Loser’ Guru Jillian Michaels Defends Controversial Comments About Lizzo’s Weight

The Biggest Loser star Jillian Michaels has never been one to hold back about the obesity crisis in the U.S., but some of her recent comments about the Grammy-nominated singer Lizzo have earned her some harsh words from the singer’s fans. As a result, Michaels was forced to defend her comments.

According to OK Magazine, Michaels recently said that she thought Lizzo was headed toward some serious health issues because of her weight.

“Why are we celebrating [Lizzo]’s body?” she said. “Why does it matter? That’s what I’m saying. Like why aren’t we celebrating her music? [Because] it isn’t [going to] be awesome if she gets diabetes.”

She went on to say that she and her kids love Lizzo’s music, but that she never thinks it’s a good idea to be overweight.

Fans were quick to react, saying that the 45-year-old fitness guru was promoting harmful body ideals and shaming people who are overweight. Lizzo herself hasn’t addressed the comments, but Michaels felt the need to respond to the backlash.

“As I’ve stated repeatedly, we are all beautiful, worthy and equally deserving,” she said. “I also feel strongly that we love ourselves enough to acknowledge there are serious health consequences that come with obesity — heart disease, diabetes, cancer to name only a few.”

She concluded that she hopes people love their bodies and wants everyone to be healthy.

“I would never wish these for anyone and I would hope we prioritize our health because we love ourselves and our bodies.”

The post garnered nearly 18,000 likes in 16 hours and the support of many people commenting on the post. Others found her comments to be offensive and argued that thin people get diabetes, heart disease, and cancer as well. Several people said that they will no longer follow the fitness star.

It’s not the first time that Michaels has slammed what she sees as a move to “glamorize” obesity. She recently said that the culture of political correctness makes it so that people can’t speak out about the health issues that can come with being overweight, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

She added that she doesn’t believe that people should be shamed or excluded for their bodies, but that obesity shouldn’t be celebrated, either. She added that while the show that made her famous is returning for another season, she thinks the cultural shift away from shaming larger bodies means that The Biggest Loser will likely be axed in the near future.