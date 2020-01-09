‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Posts Makeup Free Look In Relatable ‘Expectation’ Versus ‘Reality’ Selfie

Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska is known for her stylish outfits, signature red hair, and awesome makeup. The mom-of-three shares plenty of updates on social media, including plenty of outfit reveals and makeup hauls, but she rarely shares any pictures of her without makeup. On Wednesday, though, the reality show star took to her Instagram stories to show off a makeup free face in a relatable “expectation” versus “reality” selfie.

The selfie showed Chelsea lounging out on her couch. She is wearing what appears to be a comfortable looking gray bathrobe and has her long red hair up in a messy ponytail. While her face is free of any makeup, she is wearing a hooped nose ring for the photo. She is not looking at the camera, but rather looking at her television. With the photo, she shared a relatable caption.

“*Both babes napping at the same time* Expectation: I’m gonna get on the peoloton. Shower. Clean. Reality: hot mess & deep into a Jonas Brothers documentary,” she wrote on the picture.

Even though she is typically pictured with makeup, there is no doubt Chelsea looked absolutely gorgeous with the natural look. Not only that, moms can definitely relate to her post. Chelsea has two young children, 1-year-old daughter Layne and soon to be 3-year-old son Watson. Running around after two kids can be time consuming many moms look forward to nap time so they can get caught up on things around the house or take a few moments to relax. While it sounds like Chelsea intended on getting some things done, she ended up opting to relax instead.

Although she opted for a makeup free look for her latest Instagram selfie, Chelsea has been open about what kinds of makeup products she uses in the past. Fans are always wondering what she uses to achieve her flawless looks and back in November she took to Instagram to share one of her makeup hauls. Interestingly, she revealed that she has extensions for her upper eyelashes. The recent Instagram selfie that she posted, though makeup free, showed her lashes looking long and luxurious.

During her makeup haul reveal, she also dished on what product she uses for her lower eye lashes as well as her favorite eye shadow palettes. Not only that, she also revealed that she sometimes uses dry shampoo, an essential for busy moms who have a lot to do.