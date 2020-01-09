‘Maxim’ Beauty Jenna Jenovich Puts On A Leggy Show In Red Dress With Thigh-High Slit

Jenna Jenovich looked like an island goddess in a stunning red dress for her latest Instagram snapshot. The Maxim beauty shared the post with her loyal fans on Thursday morning.

In the gorgeous photo, Jenna is seen sporting the daring dress, which boasted one long sleeve, a cut-out over one shoulder, and a thigh-high slit. The floor-length gown showcased the model’s ample bust, tiny waist, curvy hips, and long, lean legs.

Jenna posed with one hand on her hip and the other on her forehead as she gave a sultry stare into the camera. Her long, brown hair was parted to the side and styled in cascading curls that fell down her back and flowed over her shoulder.

The Instagram hottie accessorized the look with some tiny earrings, chunky bracelets on her wrist, and a pair of black strappy heels. She opted for a full face of makeup, which included sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, and a bronzed glow. She added pink blush to highlight her cheekbones and some dark pink lipstick to finish off the style.

In the background of the photo, tons of palm trees can be seen, as well as other green foliage.

Meanwhile, many of Jenna’s over 2.2 million followers shared their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 1,600 times and leaving over 50 comments within the first 25 minutes after the shot was uploaded to the network.

“Your photos are killing the game. Damn girl,” one of Jenna’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“You look very beautiful and ravishing. I love your dress. Have a good day in paradise sweetheart,” another adoring fan said.

“You are just the most stunning human I CANT HANDLE IT,” a third social media user gushed.

“Wow you are so gorgeous to look at. I love this red dress on you girl. You have really be slaying the fashion game in your most recent posts. Thanks for all the great inspo!” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jenna has seemingly been loving to wear deep colors in her latest photos. Just days before her red dress snap, the model looked gorgeous in a royal blue crop top with flowing sleeves and matching high-waisted pants, which broke up the slew of bikini and bathing suit photos that proceeded the shot.

That photo was also a hit with Jenna Jenovich’s fans. The snap has racked up more than 9,600 likes and over 250 comments for the brunette bombshell to date.