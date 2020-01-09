R. Kelly’s Girlfriend Joycelyn Savage Arrested For Domestic Battery After Brawling With His Other Girlfriend

Disgraced singer R. Kelly’s girlfriend, Joycelyn Savage, was arrested late Wednesday after getting into a physical brawl with Kelly’s other girlfriend, Azriel Clary, in Kelly’s Trump Tower condo in Chicago.

According to the local Chicago ABC affiliate, Savage turned herself in and was charged with domestic battery hours after the fight took place. Originally, Savage fled the scene after police were called to the building at about 2 p.m. following a report that two women were fighting, and one woman allegedly struck the other in the face.

Reportedly, the fight continued with the women exchanging physical blows. Clary was taken to the hospital, though the nature of her injuries wasn’t detailed.

According to TMZ, Savage will face a judge Thursday morning, who will determine the details of her release and she will be in court for the charge on February 6.

The brawl took place on Kelly’s 53rd birthday after Clary had returned to the condo to gather some of her things. Clary had previously decided to move out of the residence, reportedly in part to avoid the media circus surrounding Kelly, but also because she and Savage weren’t getting along.

Clary was filming herself on Instagram live when Savage came into the room and the fight began. Clary either drops her phone or it is knocked out of her hands and lands on the floor. The two women can be heard shouting at each other as people in the room try to break up the brawl.

At one point, Clary says that she will tell the police that she and Savage had sex while she was underage, the same charge that their boyfriend is currently behind bars for, enraging Savage.

Just prior to the fight, Clary posted a cryptic message on Twitter.

“Today’s a good day to go to jail. I know where the skeletons are buried. You wanna play chess, let’s play (: for the entire world to see,” she began.

After Savage’s arrest, Clary spoke out about the fight on social media.

“Joycelyn is sadly in jail for assault, I thank everyone for sending me lots of love and prayers. You all will know everything sooner than later,” she wrote.

The alleged battle comes as Kelly’s woes have intensified. Last week, the second part of the documentary series Surviving R. Kelly was released, revealing new and shocking details about the singer’s alleged misdeeds. Shortly before that, Kelly was charged with bribery for allegedly trying to bribe a government employee in order to get a fake ID for then-underage singer Aaliyah so that he could marry her.