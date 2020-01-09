Polish Model Veronica Bielik Looks Smoking Hot In Sexy Blue Workout Set

Polish model Veronica Bielik is giving her fans something to talk about in her most recent social media share. As those who follow the blond bombshell on Instagram are well-aware, Bielik has never been shy when it comes to showing off her world-famous figure in a variety of NSFW outfits that include bikinis, crop tops, lingerie, and more. In the most recent image that was shared on her page, Bielik looked sporty and fabulous.

In the caption of the photo, the model geo-tagged herself in Warsaw, Poland where she struck a pose outside in front of a porch and some big, green trees. Bielik wore a big smile on her face while looking straight into the camera for the photo op. For the occasion, the bombshell wore her long, blond locks down and curled in addition to a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick.

Bielik accessorized the workout-chic look with a dainty silver necklace and put her amazing figure in full display in a sexy blue two-piece set. The top of the ensemble featured a bra and dipped low into her chest, showing off plenty of cleavage for fans. The model paired the look with matching leggings that accentuated her gorgeous stems. She tagged Alo Yoga and love me blue in the caption.

Since the post went live on her page, it’s earned the model a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 32,000 likes in addition to 300-plus comments. Some of her fans took to the shot to let her know that she looks stunning while many others raved over her gorgeous figure. A few more had no words and opted to comment by using their choice of emoji, most notably the flame and heart.

“You are worth millions of compliments and I will spend my entire life telling you how wonderful and stunning you are,” one fan gushed along with a flame emoji.

“Looking ever so amazing and beautiful, dear Veronica. Blue looks good on you, dear friend,” a second fan added.

“Good morning veronica you look stunning you have a amazing day beautiful lady,” one more raved, adding a series of heart emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the model sizzled in another NSFW outfit, that time while she was enjoying her breakfast. In the snapshot, the model tagged herself in the Maldives and showed off her insane figure while clad in a sexy yellow bikini. In the caption, she promoted Bang Energy drinks.