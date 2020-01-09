‘RHOBH’ Star Brandi Glanville Says ‘Thank God For Receipts’ After Rumors Of A Denise Richards Affair

Brandi Glanville and Denise Richards reportedly engaged in a months long affair in 2019.

Brandi Glanville just seemingly weighed in on the ongoing rumors claiming she and Denise Richards began a months long affair in early 2019 that continued through summer of that year.

Following a Daily Mail report on January 8 which suggested the two women slept together after Richards allegedly lied to Glanville about having an open marriage with her husband, Aaron Phypers, who was said to be “upset” about their lesbian encounter, Glanville took to Twitter and suggested she had “receipts” after a visit to Ralph’s grocery store in Los Angeles.

“Who knew the price of olives haD gone up sooo much! THANK GOD GOR RECEIPTS,” she wrote.

Although Glanville didn’t mention Richards by name in her post, her fans and followers noticed that she suspiciously captioned the “D” in the word “had,” which may have been her way of subtly suggesting that she has some sort of proof of what went down between her and her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star, who was added to the Bravo cast in 2018.

“Is this a code for Denise saying u have receipts? You capped the D and it seems shady,” one person noted.

“Total way of saying to D she has receipts,” another added.

Glanville didn’t have a full-time or part-time role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills but appeared alongside her friend Richards during one episode of the series. Then, the following season, Glanville again rejoined her cast mates as a guest-star as she filmed alongside a number of other returning cast members, including Richards, Lisa Rinna, Adrienne Maloof, Kyle Richards, and Camille Grammer.

While Richards hasn’t yet shared a personal statement directly from her, her rep did deny the affair rumor was true. That said, the drama between Richards and Glanville has been quite evident over the past couple of months and during a December 2019 appearance on the E! Network’s Just the Sip, Glanville told host Justin Sylvester that one of her co-stars was attempting to keep secrets while filming Season 10.

“She’s faking it and she has some skeletons in the closet and guess what? They’re out. I brought ’em out,” Glanville said, as reported by The Inquisitr.

Glanville then answered a question about whether or not she felt pressure to act out in an effort to secure her role on the show.

“I personally don’t [feel pressure] but I see some other women feeling like they gotta get their foot in the game, like they aren’t relevant this season because they’re not involved in the fighting,” she explained. “That’s when I feel it looks fake.”