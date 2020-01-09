Bombshell Nadine Leopold Is A Total Smokeshow In A Yellow String Bikini That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Getty Images for What Goes Around Comes Around

Nadine Leopold is flaunting her smokeshow status again on Instagram, and fans are absolutely loving it.

On Thursday, the Austrian bombshell wowed her 749,000 followers on the social media platform with a sizzling new photo that sent temperatures soaring on her feed. In the shot, the 26-year-old was seen enjoying a beautiful day in her “happy place.” Though there was no geotag included in the post to indicate the exact location that the moment was captured, the near-cloudless blue sky and towering palm trees alluded that it must have been somewhere warm and tropical.

Adding even more to the gorgeous scene was Nadine herself, who looked absolutely incredible in a skimpy string bikini from TJ Swim that left very little to the imagination. The two-piece boasted a bold yellow hue that popped against the babe’s bronzed skin, but that was just the beginning of the eye-popping display.

Nadine’s swimwear included a halter-style top with thin shoulder straps that showcased her toned arms. It also had triangle-shaped cups and a plunging neckline, the combination of which left plenty of cleavage well within eyesight. Threaded underneath the garment was a dainty gold body chain from Be Goldish that fell between her chest, drawing even more attention to the exposed area. It also wrapped loosely around her bare torso to highlight her trim waist and flat midsection.

On her lower half, the Victoria’s Secret model sported a pair of matching yellow bikini bottoms that upped the ante of her look even more. The pieced covered only what was necessary, and was of a daringly high-cut style that teased a glimpse of her sculpted legs. It also had a curved string waist band that was tied high upon her hips in dainty bows, further accentuating her impressive abs and slender frame.

Nadine added even more bling to her barely-there ensemble with a pair of gold hoop earrings that glistened underneath the sun’s golden rays. Her blond hair was worn down and slightly damp — likely from a dip in the ocean or pool before the moment was captured. She also opted to go completely makeup free, allowing her to showcase her stunning natural beauty.

Fans of the runway queen certainly seemed impressed by the new addition to her Instagram feed. The upload has racked up over 6,700 likes after just four hours of going live to the platform. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section to leave compliments for the babe’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“You look extremely pretty,” one person wrote.

Another said that Nadine was “goals.”

“Here is the real yellow sunshine of this winter,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that the beauty has shown some skin on social media. Another recent upload saw her celebrating her birthday on the beach in a plunging red one-piece swimsuit. Fans were impressed with this look as well, and awarded the upload more than 10,000 likes and over 160 comments.