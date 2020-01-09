Princess Diana Would Be ‘Furious’ At Prince Harry For Quitting Royal Family According To Insider

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shocked the world when they announced that they were taking a step back from royal life to focus on their family, and while some people have said that Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana, would be proud of his decision, one insider says that he believes Diana would be “furious” at her son.

According to Page Six, the family’s former personal chef Darren McGrady wrote a critical post on social media saying that he believes Diana would have been disappointed in the way Harry has behaved.

“People saying Princess Diana would be proud don’t know Princess Diana,” he asserted.

Quite the opposite, he says.

“She would have been furious that Harry had been so manipulated.”

McGrady believes that Harry has been controlled by Meghan to the point where she has convinced him to leave his family behind.

“Meghan never wanted to be Royal. Meghan wanted to be famous,” he said. “Meghan is famous! It’s all about Meghan!”

Meghan and Harry have been credited with bringing a little modernity to the royal family, and some people see their decision to leave as a let-down for those who hoped to see the royals enter a new era.

McGrady, who posts under the handle “The Royal Chef,” saw the way that Harry and Meghan decided to make their announcement as a slight that would have upset Diana. Reportedly, the couple didn’t inform Buckingham Palace before they decided to go public with the news.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex used their Instagram account to announce that they would be stepping back from their royal duties and planned to split their time between the United Kingdom and North America. The couple said that they hoped to work to become financially independent and to support their charity work. The couple expanded on the announcement through their new website, saying that they planned to keep Frogmore cottage as their U.K. base while raising their son in North America part of the time.

But McGrady found the announcement to be an insult to the crown.

“Even in her darkest hour Princess Diana respected The Queen,” he said. “She would have been so mad with Harry right now.”

McGrady argued that Diana had predicted that Harry would be less assertive than his older brother, Prince William.

“I remember Princess Diana in the kitchen at Kensington Palace talking about ‘her boys,'” he said. “‘William is deep like his father. Harry is an airhead like me. I guess she nailed it.”