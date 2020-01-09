Martha Hunt Announces Engagement To Photographer Jason McDonald On Instagram

Martha Hunt took to her Instagram account on Wednesday, January 8, to announce her recent engagement with her boyfriend, Jason McDonald.

The Victoria’s Secret model posted two photos in the update, in which the first photo showed her wearing a big diamond ring, as she placed her finger in front of her lips as if to say “shhh.”

The next photo showed Martha lying down in a couch next to her photographer boyfriend where he was seen gazing lovingly at his fiancé, while the supermodel looked straight into the camera, smiling dreamily.

The model looked glowing and wore minimal makeup that consisted of filled-in brows, mascara, a hint of pink blush, highlighter, and a pink tint on her lips. She wore her golden locks down, not styled in any way. According to the geotag of the post, the magical moment happened in Harbour Island in the Bahamas.

Martha’s friends and fans were overjoyed with the announcement and showed their love and support by commenting on the post, sending heartfelt words and best wishes to the newly engaged couple. Some followers did not have any words and dropped red heart emoji instead.

“YESYESYESYESYESSSSSS @j_mcd. Love you both so much,” Gigi Hadid commented.

“Love this news!!! So happy for you both. Congratulations,” one of Martha’s fans wrote.

“Yaaaaaaasssss!!!!! Congratulations gorgeous couple!!! So excited for you two!!! What a way to start 2020!!!!” another follower chimed in, adding a string of heart-eyes emoji.

“Arggggggh finally!! So happy for you!! Congratulations love,” model Josephine Skriver wrote.

In a report by E! News, the recent engagement happened a few days ago on the tropical island, where Martha and Jason spent their recent vacation.

Jason also shared on his social media page an adorable photo of Martha’s dog, Bear, wearing a customized dog tag with an engraving of Jason and Martha’s initials, as well as the date of their engagement, and the diamond ring was attached to the leash’s carabiner. Part of Jason’s caption was a ring emoji.

According to Vogue, Martha and Jason first met in a photoshoot in 2015, where they worked on a campaign shoot together. Since then, the two have been inseparable, and have kept their romantic relationship private.

In a report by The Inquisitr, the now-engaged Martha revealed her “girl crush” to her 3.1 million followers on Instagram with a photo of herself and fellow model, Emily Ratajkowski, smiling together as they posed for the camera. In the snap, Emily posed diagonally, arching her back and placing her left hand on her hips, while her other arm was placed behind Martha’s lower back.