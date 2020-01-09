Meghan McCain Reportedly An Outcast On ‘The View,’ None Of The Women Want To Talk To Her

Viewers often see dramatic clashes play out between Meghan McCain and the other hosts of The View, but things behind the scenes are apparently not going so well for the conservative co-host, either. According to Page Six, none of the women on the show want to speak to Meghan anymore after her relationship went south with her last friend on the show, Abby Huntsman.

Abby and Meghan are the two conservative hosts on the show and both are daughters of famous politicians so, unsurprisingly, they’ve developed a friendship. But recently, that friendship has taken a turn, leaving Meghan as an outcast among the women on the show.

They aren’t speaking to each other. It’s been about a month. None of the ladies talk to Meghan now. Abby was the last woman standing. It’s bad. Meghan’s so rude,” a source said.

While Abby, who is the daughter of former Utah governor Jon Huntsman Jr., and Meghan, daughter of the late Senator from Arizona, John McCain, are still on speaking terms, things aren’t as good as they used to be.

“Abby tolerates Meghan, but she doesn’t genuinely like her. Their friendship has soured,” a second source revealed.

On a recent episode of the show, the growing conflict between the two played out on the air.

Abby said that she believes John Bolton, Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, had grown a conscience. She argued that the former member of the Trump administration had agreed to testify in the impeachment trial because he wants to do the right thing rather than doing what he thinks is politically advantageous.

But Meghan didn’t buy it, and she shot back at Abby to tell her as much.

“The idea that he went home and grew a conscience … Maybe I’ve been in politics too long,” she said.

Abby was quick to respond with a comeback of her own aimed right at Meghan.

“Well, I’ve also been in politics. [It’s] my upbringing too, and a lot of people have been around politics or know politics, whether you have family or not … This show is about opinions.”

Other sources say that the rest of the women don’t like Meghan because she is “self-important” and “rude.”

The recent clash between Whoopi Goldberg and Meghan made jaws drop and was covered across the media because it seemed to reveal a crack in the bond between the women. Whoopi infamously told Meghan to stop talking during a heated debate about impeachment.