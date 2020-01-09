Texas Hottie Hope Beel Goes Skintight In A Black Bra & Some Purple Star Leggings

Hope Beel looked smoking hot in a skimpy bra and some skintight leggings in her most recent Instagram post. The Texas native published the shot to her feed on Wednesday night.

Note: since the time of this writing, the post appears to have been removed.

In the sexy snap, Hope wore a black sports bra that tied around her neck and boasted a sheer panel in the front to give fans a peek at her cleavage underneath. She added a pair of form-fitting, high-waisted purple spandex leggings with a blue star design and black trim.

The ensemble flaunted Hope’s toned arms, ample bust, flat tummy, and rock-hard abs. Her curvy hips and long, lean legs were also on full display in the photo.

The model had her long, dark hair parted in the middle and styled in cascading curls that hung down her back and rippled over her shoulder.

She also opted for a full face of makeup, including defined eyebrows, thick lashes, and black eyeliner. She completed the glam look with a shimmering highlighter, bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and a soft pink lipstick.

In the background of the photo, a tall building with tons of glass windows can be seen. In the caption, Hope tells her fans that she has a strong mindset.

Of course, many of Hope’s over 1.2 million followers jumped to support the post, and clicked the like button more than 7,200 times while leaving over 80 comments within the first 12 hours after it was uploaded to the platform.

“Beautiful picture. Always sleek and extremely lovely,” one of Hope’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“Love your leggings,” another fan stated.

“Looking great girl,” a third comment read.

“Stay strong fight through it we are all with you and your mindset is rubbing off on us all over the world, you are an incredible women and not just an inspiration to so many women around the world but from day one you have had a big impact on me and I love the feeling I get from you,” a fourth social media user gushed over the model.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, one day before her purple leggings photo, Hope wowed her followers in a skimpy orange bikini with black-and-white trim. The racy two-piece showcased all of the fitness model’s enviable curves as she posed in front of a gorgeous ocean scene on a white sand beach.

That shot was also a big hit among Hope Beel’s fans. To date, it has earned the brunette bombshell more than 26,000 likes and over 430 comments.