Rihanna Responds After Being Called Out For Showing A Pimple In Completely Makeup-Free Photo

Rihanna hit back after posting a makeup-free selfie to Instagram.

Rihanna is hilariously hitting back after she was called out for showing off a small pimple in a stunning makeup-free snap she shared to her Instagram account earlier this week. The singer and actress wowed fans on January 6 when she went casual and completely sans makeup to put her natural beauty on full show for the world to see.

In the photo, the “This Is What You Came For” singer and Fenty Beauty makeup founder ditched the cosmetics to ring in the New Year as she posed bare faced for her “first selfie” of 2020. She looked as stunning as ever as she gave the camera a coy smile while shooting the selfie from a high-angle.

The star had her long dark hair pulled away from her face in braids and a bun and also kept things uber-casual as she sported what appeared to be an oversized black hoodie while placing her left arm on her head on the top of her hair. She also rocked several necklaces around her neck and simple stud earrings in her ears.

But while Rihanna no doubt stunned as she said bye bye to makeup, as reported by Comments By Celebs earlier this week, one commenter was actually quick to call her out for showing off the tiny imperfection on her skin.

Instagram user @cheeetum commented on the snap by pointing out that the star had a small blemish on the side of her face as they wrote, “Let me pop your pimple.”

But Rihanna was quick to show off her playful side, as she hit back with a hilarious response to being called out.

The star replied in the comments section of her own photo, which has received more than 5.4 million likes, “let her have her shine, PLEASE.”

Plenty of fans were quick to praise the singer for her good humored response, as many shared their thoughts in the comments section of Comments By Celebs‘ recent upload.

“Such a classy lady love you #bigfanofnaturalbeauty,” one person said.

Another Instagram user told the star via the comments section, “I love your beautiful face. Some people just can’t be happy for others.”

“You are so beautiful makeup free, pimple and all!” a third person noted.

“She’s flawless even with that pimple,” another fan commented after seeing Rihanna’s classy clap back on the social media site.

The beauty has been showing off her braids on the red carpet over the past few weeks. As The Inquisitr reported last month, the beauty gave fans a good look at her stunning hair do – this time while wearing makeup – when she rocked the same look while attending The British Fashion Awards in London on December 2.