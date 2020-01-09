‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Brittany Cartwright Reveals Meemaw’s Beer Cheese Will Be Available Soon

Brittany Cartwright made the announcement on Tuesday.

Brittany Cartwright has a new product coming soon.

During her appearance on Tuesday night’s episode of Andy Cohen’s talk show, Watch What Happens Live, the Vanderpump Rules star told the host that after a trip to her hometown in Kentucky, where her family still resides, she met with a Kentucky-based company that will soon be producing her grandmother’s beer cheese.

“I just had a meeting when I was back home. We’re working with a Kentucky proud company. It’s going to be made in Kentucky and that makes me so happy. So within the next month, hopefully, you’ll be able to order Meemaw’s beer cheese,” Cartwright explained.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules will recall, Cohen previously tasted the beer cheese in 2019 while taping the Season 7 reunion in Los Angeles and, at the time, he admitted that Cartwright’s grandmother’s recipe was amazing and said that the item should be available everywhere.

Luckily, that will soon be the case.

Ahead of Cartwright’s appearance on Watch What Happens Live, her husband and Vanderpump Rules co-star, Jax Taylor, said during an Instagram Live chat with his fans and followers sthat Cartwright’s beer cheese will one day be available nationwide before confirming that it will first be available for purchase at its very own store in Kentucky.

In addition to the upcoming release of Meemaw’s Beer Cheese, Cartwright has also recently launched her own show collection with ShoeDazzle, which she’s been promoting on her Instagram page over the past several weeks.

While Cartwright also hopes to soon start a family with Taylor, who she married in Kentucky last June, she isn’t yet pregnant. Instead, after going off her strict pre-wedding diet, she’s gained a bit of her weight back.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Cartwright opened up about her weight gain during an interview with Hollywood Life in December, saying that after dieting and dieting for her wedding and losing a bunch of weight due to the stress she was under at the time, as well as the excitement she was dealing with, she faced pregnancy rumors from fans who noticed she was a bit bigger than she was at the time of her wedding last year.

“All of a sudden you’re pregnant. Which I know people are stoked, super excited for if we do become pregnant. I am too. But sometimes you just gain weight,” Cartwright said after being asked, for the umpteenth time, whether or not she was expecting.