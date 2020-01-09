Amy Schumer Jokes She & Husband Chris Fischer Are Also Stepping Down From Royal Duties In New Instagram Post

Amy Schumer joked she too will be stepping down from her royal duties in a new Instagram photo the comedienne shared to the social media site, where she and husband Chris Fischer were pictured on the beach.

Schumer joked that she appreciated the support of her fans in the caption to the image, where she is seated in a sand wheelchair, holding a multitude of beach items, including an umbrella and tiny black dog, while Chris pushes the vehicle from behind.

In the photo, Amy is sporting a New York Yankees baseball cap, a beach cover-up, and slip-on sneakers. Her handsome husband is also wearing a baseball cap, long-sleeved shirt, and shorts for the hilarious photo.

Famous friends such as Rosie O’Donnell, Taraji P. Henson, Brandi Carlile, and Zoe Saldana also sent messages of support for the comedienne as she embarked on a new journey in her continued comparisons to Meghan Markle, a running bit for Schumer since she realized she and Markle were pregnant with their first children at the same time.

Fans thought the joke was hilarious and shared their sentiments regarding the fun comparison in the image’s comments section.

“Literally spit water out reading this,” remarked one Instagram follower of Schumer’s.

“I know the tree planting ceremonies are exhausting,” joked a second fan of the comedienne’s Instagram post.

“Ah yes the Green Umbrella Scepter of Cambridge,” quipped a third admirer of the actress.

Ever since Meghan Markle became a part of the British royal family, Schumer has found a way to poke gentle fun at the former Suits actress.

When Schumer announced her pregnancy with son Gabe, she photoshopped her and Chris Fischer’s faces onto an image of Meghan and Harry. The original image was taken during one of the royal couple’s engagements in Fraser Island, Australia. Markle is seen cradling her baby bump in the photo.

The two women also gave birth the same day, on May 5, 2019.

Markle and Prince Harry’s son Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor was born in the morning in England while Schumer and her husband welcomed their son Gene late in the evening of the same day in California.

Schumer quipped on social media that she and her husband had welcomed a royal baby of their own in a sweet Instagram post where the new mother was seen cuddling her son and getting a kiss from her chef husband.

The comedienne also joked about comparing herself to Markle during their tandem pregnancies in her Netflix standup special Growing.