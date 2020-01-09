Brunette Bombshell Ainsley Rodriguez Stuns In Liquid Leggings In Miami: ‘Bun Life’

Another day, another smoking hot new photo from bombshell Ainsley Rodriguez. As those who follow the fitness model on Instagram know, Rodriguez is never shy when it comes to flaunting her rock-hard body for her fans in a wide range of NSFW outfits that include bikinis, crop tops, workout gear, and more. In the most recent photo shared on her page, the stunner looked like she was ready for a night out on the town.

In the selfie, the model appeared to be in her bathroom, geo-tagging her location in Miami. She did not specifically mention to fans where she was going, but she looked dressed to impress, rocking a pair of tight liquid leggings and an oversized sweater that draped perfectly off her shoulder. The model completed her look with a pair of high black heels and a black leather purse. Rodriguez held her cell phone in one hand and made the peace sign with the other.

In the caption of the photo, the beauty confessed that she had no time and dirty hair so she was living the bun life, wearing her long, dark locks pulled at the top of her head. Rodriguez also appeared to be wearing a beautiful application of makeup as well that included eyeliner and mascara.

The post has only been live on her page for a short time, but it’s earning the beauty a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 27,000 likes in addition to 600-plus comments. Some of her fans took to the photo to ask where she got certain pieces from her outfit while many others raved over her killer figure. A few more had no words for the stunning mirror selfie and opted to comment with emoji instead.

“Gorgeous photo!!! You always look stunning,” one follower gushed, adding a red heart emoji to the end of the post.

“You look amazing & these pants on you are everything,” a second social media user added along with a few flame emoji.

“And STILL the prettiest person. Is there any look you can’t pull off?” one more asked.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the stunner dropped jaws in another red-hot outfit, that time while pouring herself a glass of tequila. In that shot, the black-haired beauty put her gorgeous figure on display in a tiny gray, animal-print crop top that showed off her taut tummy, and she paired the tiny top with a pair of insanely short gray booty shorts that showed off her ripped legs. The post racked up over 600 comments.