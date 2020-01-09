Bri Teresi Rocks See-Through Crop Top & Tiny Undies In Latest Instagram Post

Famous Instagram face Bri Teresi gave her fans a mid-day pick-me-up on Wednesday in the form of a new post on her feed. The model shared two new photos of herself rocking an incredibly tiny, see-through crop top and cheeky undies that left very little to the imagination.

The post included two photos that showed Bri standing in her kitchen and sitting on a stool in what looked to be her bedroom. Bri looked casual and sexy in a white, sheer, cropped tank top that cut off just below her chest. The model opted not to wear a bra underneath, so a hint of underboob was visible. The tiny top definitely put Bri at risk of a wardrobe malfunction with any wrong move.

Bri’s rock-hard abs were on full display between the top and a pair of low-rise, black Calvin Klein cheeky underwear. The bottoms cut off at the very top of Bri’s thigh to show off her long, lean legs. Meanwhile, the back of the undies left a bit of the babe’s pert derriere exposed.

Bri accessorized her look with layered, gold hoop earrings. She also appeared to be rocking a full face of makeup, which included expertly contoured cheekbones, pink blush, bright highlighter, thick lashes, and a light pink gloss on her full lips.

In the first photo, Bri leaned against the kitchen counter behind her and looked down at a blue mug in one hand. She raised her other arm to her head to extend her torso and show off her abs even further. In addition, Bri pointed her toes to accentuate the seemingly endless length of her pins.

The second photo showed Bri sitting sideways on a small, white and wooden stool as sunlight poured over her face. She arched her back to pop out her chest and flashed a sultry gaze at the camera.

In the caption, Bri asked fans to pick their favorite image.

The post garnered 16,000 likes and just over 330 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of Bri’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Too hard to choose!!!” one fan said.

“Omgggg snatched waist!” added another user.

“Definitely 1, I like 2 as well but you look amazing in the first picture!” a third follower wrote.

“You cannot choose between perfection,” said a fourth fan with heart-eye emoji.

Fans can’t seem to get enough of Bri’s skimpy outfits. Earlier this week, the model shared a photo of herself rocking a jungle-print bikini, which garnered more than 14,000 likes.