Danielle Staub Announces She’s Quit ‘Real Housewives Of New Jersey’

Danielle Staub made the announcement on 'Watch What Happens Live.'

Danielle Staub has quit The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

During Wednesday night’s episode of Andy Cohen’s late night talk show, Watch What Happens Live, the longtime reality star announced that after experiencing intense drama with her co-stars during the currently airing 10th season of the Bravo series, she is walking away from the New Jersey-based franchise and will “never” again be seen on the show.

“I have, over the past 12 years and 10 seasons, been a part of this whole franchise and I’ve been very happy to rally and stand on the platform and be here with all of you but it is time for me to leave and do something that I want to do that makes my heart happy every day. And so I will be never returning as a housewife again,” Staub said in her January 8 statement.

After hearing what Staub had to say, Cohen immediately expressed his surprise, telling Staub he didn’t know she would be closing the door completely on upcoming appearances on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. However, according to Staub, she’s serious about her decision and doesn’t want to be back with the “Jersey girls” at any point in time.

At that point, Cohen threw out the idea of Staub possibly making an appearance on another one of his Real Housewives franchises.

“Oh okay, so you’re open to [The Real Housewives of New York]!” he explained.

As fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey well know, Staub was one of the original cast members when the show began airing in May 2009.

At the start of production on The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 9 last year, Staub was close friends with Teresa Giudice. Yet, after a falling-out during filming, the two women began butting heads both online and in the press. At one point, after Giudice suggested Staub should never bite the hand that feeds her, insinuating that she was the only reason Staub had a role on the show, Staub fired back.

As The Inquisitr reported in November, Staub took to her Instagram page to accuse Giudice of being a bully during their early moments together on the show and wondered why Giudice believed she owed her anything.

“Rewind @BravoAndy Press play – add table flip – all the name-calling – bullying and- chasing me through country club while my small children watched in terror,” Danielle wrote. “Now please tells me why she thinks I did something to her to deserve that & what Teresa thinks I owe her?” she wrote, via All About the Real Housewives.