‘RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams Shows Off Post-Baby Body In A Bikini On A Yacht In Jamaica

Porsha put her body on show in a strapless bikini.

Porsha Williams is proudly putting her post-baby body on show nine months after welcoming her daughter, Pilar Jhena, into the world on March 22. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star stripped down to her bikini for a recent trip to Jamaica as she posed for the camera in a strapless two-piece while out on a yacht.

In one sizzling photo shared to her Instagram account on January 8, the beauty revealed her toned figure as she perched on the boat while it was on the water, a large Jamaican flag waving in the breeze behind her.

The 38-year-old mom of one gave the camera a very sultry look as she put her left hand on the boat and her right on the flag.

She seriously stunned as she flashed her skin in a strapless black bikini with red, yellow, and green accents.

The fun bikini look was made up of a strapless underwire top that showed off her décolletage and highlighted her toned tummy. She paired that with matching black bottoms that sat well below her bellybutton and featured the same three strips of color across her hips.

Putting her flawless body on full show during her tropical vacation, Porsha had her long dark hair tied into a ponytail that was draped over her left shoulder, while she also sported a white fedora with a black ribbon band.

As the star posed, the stunning blue sky and tranquil ocean water could both be seen stretching for miles into the distance behind her.

In the caption, the reality star shared an inspiring message for her 5.1 million followers about leaving her comfort zone to get the best out of life.

The hot bikini shot has received more than 82,000 likes since she posted it to her account.

Many of her fans headed to the comments section to let Porsha know how good they thought she looked in her strapless bikini, as hundreds left messages after seeing her modeling her swimwear.

“Okay body,” one fan said with three heart-eye emoji.

A second comment read, “Anyone who has anything bad to say about Porsha’s body is just a hater… Bc she’s [fire] asf!!!!!”

“You look amazing,” a third person wrote.

The latest look at Porsha’s post-baby body in her skimpy bikini comes shortly after her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star NeNe Leakes hit back after being accused of “body-shaming” her while she was pregnant with her daughter.

“[Porsha] went into all this fat-shaming and all this stuff. I’m like, no it wasn’t,” the reality star said during a recent episode of the Bravo reality show, before she bluntly added, “You were fat before you got pregnant. I’m saying…”