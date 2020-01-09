Brunette Bombshell Gia Macool Nearly Spills Out Of Skimpy Swimsuit In Beachside Snap

Brunette bombshell and bikini model Gia Macool knows how to get the attention of her 1.8 million Instagram followers. On Thursday, she sent temperatures soaring when she uploaded a snap that showed her nearly spilling out of a skimpy swimsuit.

The photo showed Gia on a beach facing the camera with the ocean behind her. White fluffy clouds were in the sky overhead. The turquoise color of the water blended with the hues in the sky. The background was blurred to create an amazing effect.

As pretty as the scene was, it was no match for Gia in her pale pink swimsuit as she posed on her knees with her legs parted. Her sexy bathing suit was strapless and revealed a good deal of the beauty’s voluptuous chest. The suit also featured a cut-out section below her breasts, calling even more attention to her chest while flashing a bit of skin. The bathing suit had high-cut legs, and Gia playful tugged at them while giving the camera a sultry look.

Gia wore her hair in loose curls tossed over one shoulder. She wore a face full of makeup that included sculpted brows, smoky eye shadow, thick lashes and blush on her cheeks. She completed the look with a nude shade on her lips. She accessorized with a dainty pendant necklace.

In the post’s caption, Gia said that she was on her way to Los Angeles for a photoshoot, and teased her followers with more titillating content.

Many of her fans wished her safe travels while others raved over how sexy she looked in the bathing suit. Some fans left behind kiss and heart emoji, but others had a little bit more to say about the photo.

“Super gorgeous this look is…splendid beyond words!!!” gushed one follower.

“Your beauty is irresistible,” wrote a second admirer.

“Hi looking so hot girl,” said a third fan.

“Beautiful!! Oh gosh! This is a favorite!” commented a fourth follower.

Gia has a knack for looking smoking hot in just about everything she wears. She knows what looks good on her body and has no qualms about revealing plenty of skin. She also likes to show off her ample chest in an array of flirty outfits. From tiny crop tops to dresses with plunging necklines, she likes to surprise her followers with a little bit of everything. She also seems to be partial to revealing bikinis that leave little to the imagination.