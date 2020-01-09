‘Professional Smokeshow’ Kindly Myers Exposes Cleavage In Open Flannel: ‘No One Can Compete With Her’

Kindly Myers left little to the imagination wearing an open shirt and a pair of panties for her most recent Instagram update. The photo was posted to her account on Thursday morning.

In the racy shot, Kindly is seen sitting on a wooden desk as she wore a black, red, and white flannel shirt. The top was completely unbuttoned and left open to show off the Playboy model’s bare chest underneath.

Kindly wore the top off of one shoulder and paired it with some white lace underwear. The ensemble flaunted her ample cleavage, toned arms, flat tummy, rock hard abs, and lean legs. She accessorized the barely-there look with some hoop earrings and a dainty chain with a pendant around her neck.

The Instagram fan favorite wore her long, blond hair in a deep side part and styled in soft curls that cascaded over her shoulder and fell down her back.

Kindly rocked a full face of makeup for the sexy snap, which consisted of sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, and black eyeliner. She added a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and nude gloss on her plump lips to complete the glam look.

In the background of the photo a plant and some framed photos are visible. Meanwhile, in the caption of the shot, Kindly reveals that she competes with no one, and therefore no one can compete with her.

Of course, the many of the model’s over 1.8 million fans went wild for the photo, and clicked the like button more than 2,200 times while leaving over 40 comments within the first 15 minutes after the shot was uploaded to her feed.

“Kindly will always be the most beautiful Woman on earth,” one of the model’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“Wow! You are truly a stunningly and breathtakingly Beautiful woman!” another adoring fan stated.

“Gorgeous, beautiful, pretty, cute, angel. I love you so much,” a third comment read.

“Good morning beautiful you look absolutely breathtaking,” a fourth social media user gushed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kindly set the pulses of her fans racing just one day before her open flannel photo when she posed in a white string bikini with gold polka-dot embellishments. Again, in the caption the model spoke of competition as she shook her long locks wildly.

That photo was also a hit among Kindly Myers’ fans. To date, the snap has racked up more than 17,000 likes and over 240 comments for the bikini bombshell.