Latina Fitness Bombshell Eri Anton Gets Down On Her Knees In Thong & Crop Top

Eri Anton shared a sizzling new update to her Instagram feed that has her 1 million fans ecstatic.

Earlier this week, the Latina fitness model took to the popular social media app to post a two-photo slideshow in which she showed off her insane figure.

In the first photo, Anton knelt down on a fuzzy off-white carpet in front of an elegant brown leather couch. As she indicated via the geotag added to her post, she posed for the pictures somewhere in Hollywood, California.

The model wore stylish black underwear that featured a thong bottom. The sides were thick and boasted a gold metal detail. The straps sat high on her sides, helping highlight the contrast between her wide, full hips and her slender waistline.

She paired her bottoms with a light blue crop top that had a plunging neckline that came down to her sternum, leaving quite a bit of her ample cleavage on display. The front of her top twisted into a knot that dangled onto her stomach, drawing attention to her enviable chiseled abs.

In the shot, Anton faced the camera with her knees spread apart in a sexy pose. She shot a fierce gaze slightly above the camera lens and had her lips parted in a seductive way.

In the second shot, Anton had her hands around her waist as she pulled up the sides of her top, revealing a bit of her sideboob. Her side faced the camera in the snap and her head looked over her left shoulder as she gazed off into the distance.

Anton wore her long dark hair down in straight strands and had it swept over to one side. Her long strands cascaded all the way to her booty, as shown in the second image. She kept her look fairly simple, sporting a light application of makeup and only two pendant necklaces.

Unsurprisingly, the post proved to be popular amongst her fans. Since going live, the photo has garnered more than 30,800 likes and upwards of 520 comments. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise her insane physique and to express their admiration for Anton.

“What a babe,” one user wrote, trailing the words with a series of heart-eyes emoji.

“[W]ow darling,” said another fan, adding a string of double pink heart emoji before continuing, “so beautiful.”

“Hotness overloaded,” a third fan raved, topping off the comment with a smiley face emoji.