American Model Alexa Collins Ditches Her Bikini For A Cozy Crop Top And Matching Sweatpants

Another day, another sizzling new snap from Alexa Collins.

On Thursday, the bikini model took to her Instagram to share a gorgeous new photo that has her 690,000 followers talking. The shot was taken selfie-style in the babe’s bedroom, and saw her holding up her phone as she gazed at her reflection in a floor-length mirror.

Alexa often tantalizes her audience with scandalous swimwear or a curve-hugging dress, but today, the Florida hottie opted to ditch these looks completely. Instead, she sported a comfy set of gray-and-white sweatpants from Fashion Nova — an ensemble that she revealed in the caption of her post that she actually wears “75% of the time.”

The blond bombshell looked absolutely gorgeous in the cozy, coordinated set that did nothing but favors for her killer physique. It included a cropped jacket that was unzipped almost in its entirety, creating a plunging neckline that teased an ample amount of cleavage to her massive following. The number cut off just below her voluptuous assets, giving them a good look at her flat midsection and toned abs as well.

On her lower half, Alexa sported a pair of matching sweatpants that were slightly baggy, yet still highlighted her booty and sculpted legs in all of the right ways. Its cinched waistband sat high up on her hips, further accentuating her trim waist and slender frame.

The social media sensation added only a single accessory to her look — a large silver ring with a red gem that provided just the right amount of bling. She wore her layered platinum tresses down and perfectly parted to frame her face.

As for her beauty, Alexa went for a simple combination of makeup. It included a light pink lip, dusting of blush, and thick coat of mascara, all of which allowed her striking features and natural beauty to shine.

Alexa’s look today was certainly more modest than what fans are used to seeing on her feed, but that didn’t stop them from going wild over the steamy snap. It has earned over 2,000 likes after just 25 minutes of going live to Instagram — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the upload as well, where many left compliments for her latest jaw-dropping display.

“Your body is awesome,” one person wrote.

Another said that they were left “speechless” by the sexy selfie.

“You are lookin better and better every single time,” commented a third.

Alexa certainly seems to be loving her cozies lately. Yesterday, she shared another series of photos to Instagram that saw her sporting a pair of slinky pink pajamas with a sassy message on them. Fans were dazzled by this look as well, and awarded the upload over 15,000 likes.