Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Will Reportedly Move To Los Angeles After Quitting The Royal Family

The rumors that have persisted for months that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might leave the United Kingdom have seemingly come true at last. Since the shock announcement yesterday, January 8, that the two have decided to step down from being full time royals, multiple sources have told The New York Post’s Page Six that the pair has decided to set up a new home in Meghan’s hometown of Los Angeles.

“Meghan is, at heart, an LA girl, she cares about money, power and prestige,” said one source, whom the newspaper described as “highly-placed.”

Another insider echoed similar claims.

“Meghan really wants to live in California, it’s where she is from and where her mother lives,” the second source confirmed.

“She likes the lifestyle and the privacy there. She has been getting advice on the move from close friends, including Oprah and the Clooneys, and they have encouraged her that she and Harry can step away from the royal family and follow their own path,” the insider added.

The insiders also claimed that the former actress is hoping that she will get a warmer welcome in her hometown than in the United Kingdom. In addition, they believed that she was eager to return to her life as a celebrity, and that she missed the opportunities she was afforded when she ran her blog The Tig.

“Although she wants to be near her mom Doria, she wants to set herself up for the future, and Harry is being dragged along for the ride,” concluded the first source.

Niklas Halle'n / Getty Images

In addition to their pad in Los Angeles, it is reported that the Sussexes are also planning on having a base in Canada. The North American country is not only part of the Commonwealth but was also Meghan’s home for seven years while she filmed Suits.

The two also just spent their six-week break from royal duties in Toronto and Vancouver. As covered by The Inquisitr, Harry and Meghan graciously thanked the country yesterday in a sweet Instagram video.

Last but not least, the pair also claimed on their website that they were also going to continue to live in Frogmore Cottage, which had recently been renovated to the tune of over $3 million.

Rumors had been circulating for months that the couple would depart from England — thanks to an alleged feud with several members the royal family and unending negative press. Royal fans are now looking back at Harry and Meghan’s decision to hire Los Angeles-based PR firm Sunshine Sachs as a major clue that the two had been planning to decamp to the City of Angels for a while.