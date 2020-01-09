Australian Bombshell Brooke Evers Slays In A Bikini Top & Daisy Dukes With Her Dog

Brooke Evers spent a relaxing day in her home country of Australia as she donned a skimpy bikini top and some tiny shorts for her latest Instagram post. The photo was uploaded to the model’s feed on Wednesday.

In the snap, Brooke is seen sitting on a blue blanket as she she lounges with her Golden Retriever. The blond bombshell sported a blue string bikini top and a pair of light-colored daisy dukes. The ensemble flaunted Brooke’s toned arms, tiny waist, curvy booty, and long, lean legs.

Brooke wore her long, golden locks parted to the side and styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and brushed over her shoulder. She sported a big smile on her face as she reached out to pet her adorable dog.

The model opted for a natural makeup look in the shot, rocking defined eyebrows, thick lashes, and a shimmering glow on her face.

She sat in the grass under a tree that cast shade down on her and her furry friend. The view overlooked a stunning ocean scene as the waves crashed in in front of the model.

In the caption of the photo, Brooke revealed that she was happy to be back home in Australia to hug her loved ones. Currently, devastating fires are blazing through the continent endangering the lives of people and wildlife. Brooke has been one of many Instagram personalities raising awareness and asking for fans to donate to the cause.

Meanwhile, many of Brooke’s over 585,000 followers approved of her post, and clicked the like button more than 3,500 times while leaving nearly 50 comments in the first day after it was shared to her feed.

“There’s no place like home,” one of Brooke’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“Doesn’t look like the fires affecting that part of Aus! Looks crazy out there plus those poor animals. Stay safe!” another fan stated.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B7Clq1an95h/

“Ahhh the happy place. Welcome home,” a third social media user said.

“Hope all your loved ones are safe and away from those horrific fires,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Brooke is no stranger to showing off her curves online. Just last week the model rocked a maroon bikini that flaunted her rock hard abs and showcased her gym-honed body.

That post also proved to be a popular one among Brooke Evers’ followers. To date, the shot was raked in more than 13,000 likes and over 250 comments for the stunning fitness model.