Khloe Terae Rocks Dangerously Low-Cut Lingerie & A Hair Towel In Sultry Instagram Post

Khloe Terae brought some heat to Instagram on Wednesday with a new post that seemed to drive her fans wild. In a massive dump of photos, the Canadian bombshell rocked a plunging, lacy one-piece and a white hair towel as she wrote in the caption about “craving” someone.

The photos showed Khloe posing in front of a set of glass doors on a white bed. In some of the shots, she was joined by fellow Canadian model Chelsea Howell, who rocked black, lacy lingerie and a matching towel wrapped around her hair.

Khloe looked better than ever in a cream-colored, lacy lingerie number with a neckline that plunged deep into her chest. Her ample cleavage popped out at the center and seemed dangerously close to causing a wardrobe malfunction. The lingerie featured light mesh on the sides and a panel of lace down the center, emphasizing her hourglass figure.

The lower half of the one-piece featured high cuts that fully exposed her shapely thighs and long, lean legs.

Khloe’s look was decked out in gold accessories. She wore a watch, some dainty bracelets, rings, hoop earrings, and a long pendant with a rose gold-colored maple leaf to represent her homeland. In addition, she rocked rose-gold sunglasses. Khloe also sported a full face of glam, including pink blush, bright highlighter, darkened eyebrows, and a light pink lip gloss.

In the first photo, Khloe lifted one knee slightly and crossed her arm over her body, which pushed out her cleavage even more. She looked over her glasses and stared into the camera. Another photo showed Khloe on her stomach on the bed, putting her bare backside on display in the thong lingerie.

She held hands with Chelsea in one image, and the two women stood with their derrières touching one another. Finally, Khloe turned around one more time and arched her back to show off her killer backside and legs.

The post garnered more than 10,000 likes and just over 200 comments, proving to be a hit with her fans. Her followers left a ton of praise for the sexy photoshoot in the comments section.

“Coming in hot with this one,” model Jenna Jenovich said.

“I’m Shook! Love thisssss,” said Playboy Playmate CJ Sparxx.

“You do look incredible. how’s you’re day going at the moment?” one fan asked.

“Your figure @khloe really is something else. such a beautiful lady x,” another user wrote.

Khloe has been filling her Instagram feed with breathtaking photos like these, much to the delight of her followers. Earlier this week, the model shared a photo of herself completely topless, showing off her dark tan and long hair.